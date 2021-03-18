Cyber Apps World Inc.: Cyber Apps (CYAP) Releases Demo Video on New Work-From-Home HR Technology Platform Ahead of Launch and Spin-Off

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2021 / Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTC PINK:CYAP) ("Cyber Apps" or the "Company") (Cyberappsworld.com), an acquirer and developer of innovative cyber technologies with the potential for disruptive scalability and eventual spin-off success, is excited to announce the public release of a new in-depth explanatory video on Privacy and Value, an HR technology platform solution geared toward management of remote workers with an emphasis on balancing privacy and productivity concerns. Cyber Apps previously announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire a 50% interest in the Privacy and Value software.

The Privacy and Value demo video can be accessed here: A new ERA for Taxi services: PRIVACY and VALUE: A new experience in working from home!

The video provides detailed information about the Privacy and Value technology platform, including demo footage of the app and its core feature set, as well as an overview of the abstract market opportunity it addresses. The video also discusses the mechanics of the Company's spin-off strategy.

Driven by the outlook that the pandemic has forever changed the landscape for remote work, Privacy and Value seeks to balance the two critical forces in play for HR tech in a world of significantly increased long-term work-from-home standards: the ability of employers to assess the value they are getting from employees at home, and the trust employees at home have that employers are not encroaching upon their privacy irresponsibly in the process.

According to analysis from Global Workplace Analytics, 56% of the U.S. workforce holds a job that is compatible (at least partially) with remote work and only 3.6% of the employee workforce was working at home half-time or more prior to the pandemic health crisis. Global Workplace Analytics projects that number will rise 7-9 times over, resulting in the need to manage 25-30% of the total workforce on remote terms.

Once development is complete, the Company plans to file an S-1 registration statement and spin off its interest in Privacy and Value as a separate trading entity, benefitting CYAP shareholders through proportional issuance and allocation of shares.

"We are already testing Privacy and Value and expect it to be ready to launch in the second quarter of 2021, and we plan to spin off our interest in the project off into a separate publicly-traded entity as soon as possible given regulatory and development timeline constraints," commented Mohammed Irfan Rafimiya Kazi, President of Cyber Apps. "The work-from-home HR tech opportunity is going to be one of the most exciting themes in the technology sector over coming years as major Fortune 500 employers begin to officially alter their HR standards to compete for top talent in a world where work-from-home becomes a standard expectation in many fields. Privacy and Value is built from the ground up to target this problem in a manner that properly balances the needs of both employers and employees."

About Cyber Apps World Inc.

Cyber Apps World, Inc. is a company that is dedicated to acquiring and developing a worldwide e-commerce internet platform with the purchase and sale of products and services by way of mobile/computer applications worldwide. Cyber Apps World anticipates making available to subscribers, an ever-growing list of applications and programs.

For more information go to: https://cyberappsworld.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Cyber Apps World, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Cyber Apps World, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Address

9436 W. Lake Mead Blvd.

Suite 5-53

Las Vegas, NV 89134

Phone: (702) 805-0632

For All Inquiries Contact:

info@cyberappsworld.com

Public Relations

EDM Media, LLC

https://edm.media

(800) 301-7883

SOURCE: Cyber Apps World Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/636136/Cyber-Apps-CYAP-Releases-Demo-Video-on-New-Work-From-Home-HR-Technology-Platform-Ahead-of-Launch-and-Spin-Off