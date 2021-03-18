Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 18.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Über 150 g/t Gold! Das ist die Aktie, die 2021 alle beeindrucken sollte!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 769399 ISIN: US5543352083 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
MACE SECURITY INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MACE SECURITY INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
18.03.2021 | 14:08
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MACE SECURITY INTERNATIONAL INC: Mace(R) Security International Announces Its 4th Qtr. 2020 Earnings Release Date

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2021 / Mace® Security International, Inc. (OTCQX:MACE), a globally recognized leader in personal safety products, will broadcast its fourth quarter 2020 earnings conference call on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. The call will begin at 11:00AM ET.

A news release outlining the financial results will be distributed before the market opens on Tuesday March 30, 2021. A slide presentation, which will accompany the call, will also be available at www.corp.mace.com on Tuesday March 30, 2021 and will remain available after the call.

The full set of financial statements and an accompanying slide presentation will be available on March 30, 2021 on the "Investors" section of Mace's website www.corp.mace.com under the subheading "Investor Relations." The event can also be accessed by telephone within the US at (833) 360-0862. Please use the conference identification number 7277818.

A digital recording of the conference call will be available for replay after the call's completion. The date ranges that the recording will be available are listed below. To access the recording, use the dial in numbers listed below and the conference ID 7277818.

Encore dial-in number: (855) 859-2056 or internationally on (404) 537-3406.

Encore dates: Will be available 2 hours after the call and will expire at midnight on June 6, 2021 at 11:59 PM.

About Mace® Security International, Inc.:
Mace® Security International, Inc. (MACE) is a globally recognized leader in personal safety and security. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has spent more than 40 years designing and manufacturing consumer and tactical products for personal defense and security under its world-renowned Mace® Brand - the original trusted brand of defense spray products. The company also offers aerosol defense sprays and tactical products for law enforcement and security professionals worldwide through its Mace® Take Down® brand, KUROS!® Brand personal safety products, Vigilant® Brand alarms, and Tornado® Brand pepper spray and stun guns. MACE® distributes and supports Mace® Brand products through mass market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, Amazon.com, Mace.com, and other channels. For more information, visit www.mace.com.

Press Contact:
Mike Weisbarth, Chief Financial Officer
mweisbarth@mace.com

SOURCE: MACE SECURITY INTERNATIONAL INC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/636191/MaceR-Security-International-Announces-Its-4th-Qtr-2020-Earnings-Release-Date

MACE SECURITY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.