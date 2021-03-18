Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 18.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Über 150 g/t Gold! Das ist die Aktie, die 2021 alle beeindrucken sollte!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 890963 ISIN: NL0000009082 Ticker-Symbol: KPN 
Tradegate
18.03.21
19:35 Uhr
2,895 Euro
-0,067
-2,26 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
1-Jahres-Chart
KONINKLIJKE KPN NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KONINKLIJKE KPN NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,8912,91019:40
2,8952,89619:40
Dow Jones News
18.03.2021 | 18:31
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: Publication of KPN's new segment disclosure

DJ Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: Publication of KPN's new segment disclosure 

Royal KPN N.V. 
Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: Publication of KPN's new segment disclosure 
18-March-2021 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Publication of KPN's new segment disclosure 
 
 
Today, KPN published its restated figures 2020, mainly related to the segment reporting and fully aligned with the 
strategic themes as outlined during the Strategy Update in November 2020. It also better reflects organizational 
steering of the company and the focus on mass-market service revenue growth. 
 
Consumer 
The Consumer revenue breakdown and KPIs better reflect the focus on households and convergence. KPN will report on 
different household compositions and average revenue per address (ARPA), next to reporting on products and average 
revenue per user (ARPU). 
 
Business 
The Business revenue breakdown clearly reflects the segmented customer focus for SME, LCE and Tailored Solutions with 
additional clarity on the Access & Connectivity and IT Services portfolios for SME and LCE. 
 
Wholesale 
The Wholesale revenue breakdown now better reflects broadband service revenues and other service revenues, such as 
visitor roaming, interconnect and voice services. 
 
Through publication of this new segment disclosure, KPN finalizes its disclosure agenda as provided in Q1 2020. The 
factsheet with restated figures for the four quarters and full year 2020 is now available on the KPN website ( 
ir.kpn.com). 
 
 
For more information: 
KPN Royal Dutch Telecom 
Investor Relations 
Wilhelminakade 123 
3072 AP Rotterdam 
E-mail: ir@kpn.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1176788 18-March-2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 18, 2021 13:00 ET (17:00 GMT)

KPN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.