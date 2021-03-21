ATX TR lost 1 per cent, remains one of the worldwide best indices in 2021. News came from Immofinanz, S Immo, Porr, Andritz (2), Mayr-Melnhof, Palfinger, Verbund, SBO, RBI, VIG, AT&S, Semperit, Zumtobel. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR down -1,05% to 6.148,31 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 12,48%. Up to now there were 37 days with a positive and 18 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 1,63% away, from the low 12,48%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2021 is Monday with 0,66%, the weakest is Friday with -0,46%. These are the best-performers this week: Semperit 26,02% in front of S Immo 9,42% and Polytec Group 4,71%. And the following stocks performed worst: Lenzing -10,38% in front of Verbund -9,52% and SBO -6,47%. Further highlights this ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...