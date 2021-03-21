Verbund: The results posted by Austrian utility company Verbund for financial year 2020 improved in spite of negative impacts caused by Covid-19. EBITDA increased by 9.2% to Euro 1,292.8 mn. The Group result rose by 13.8% to Euro 631.4 mn compared with the previous year. At 1.01, the hydro coefficient for the run-of-river power plants was on a level with the previous year and 1 percentage point above the long-term average. Generation from our annual storage power plants increased by as much as 14.8% in quarters 1-4/2020. Generation from hydropower therefore increased by 864 GWh compared with the previous reporting period. A dividend of Euro 0.75 per share for financial year 2020 will be proposed at the Annual General Meeting on 20 April 2021.Verbund: weekly performance: -9.52% ...

