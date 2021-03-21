Vienna Insurance Group: Vienna Insurance Group (VIG) successfully placed sustainability senior notes with an aggregate principal amount of Euro 500 mn with institutional investors in Austria and abroad. The Senior Notes have a tenor of 15 years and bear interest at a fixed rate of 1.00% per annum. The issue price was set at 99.282% of the nominal amount.VIG: weekly performance: -2.16% AT&S: After 40 years with AT&S, leading manufacturer of high-end printed circuit boards and IC substrates, Heinz Moitzi will commence his well-deserved retirement as of 31 May 2021. As of 1 June 2021, Peter Schneider will be filling the resulting vacancy on the four-member Management Board. Schneider has been Director Global Sales since September 2020 and is responsible for global market and ...

