Capstone Turbine Corporation: Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) to Present at the Upcoming Sidoti Spring 2021 Virtual Conference

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2021 / Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST), the world's leading manufacturer of clean technology microturbine energy systems, announced today that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming Sidoti Spring 2021 Virtual Conference on Wednesday, March 24 at 4:00 pm ET (1:00 pm PT). Darren Jamison, Capstone Turbine's President & Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting to a live virtual audience and answering questions from investors.

"I am looking forward to highlighting for investors how Capstone, as a green energy company, partners with our clients to provide solutions to improve energy costs, reduce carbon footprint, and provide much needed energy resiliency. Energy cost savings and emission reductions have always held significance with our clients, and now energy resiliency is of growing interest after witnessing the recent weather related utility failures in Texas that at the height of the crisis left more than 4.5 million customers across Texas without power," said Darren Jamison, Capstone's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Recently 46,000 megawatts of power, enough to provide electricity to 9 million homes on a high-demand day, were taken off the grid in Texas due to power-generating failures stemming from winter storms that battered the state for nearly seven consecutive days.

"The subjects of resiliency and environmental sustainability are no longer niche and are in fact becoming a foundational part of many consumer's decision-making processes, meaning it has a direct impact on our clients' brand, growth and future profitability," concluded Mr. Jamison.

Presentation Details

Date: Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Time: 4:00 pm ET (1:00 pm PT)

Investors and other interested individuals may access the virtual presentation by registering here: Capstone Turbine Webinar Registration

One-on-One Meetings

Darren Jamison, Capstone's President & Chief Executive Officer, and Eric Hencken, Capstone's Chief Financial Officer, will be conducting one-on-one virtual meetings with qualified professional investors throughout the conference days of March 24-25, 2021. To register and schedule a time with management, please follow this link: Sidoti Spring 2021 Conference Investor Registration or contact Capstone Turbine Investors Relations at ir@capstoneturbine.com

Supporting presentation materials will be available on the day of the conference by visiting the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.capstoneturbine.com.

About Sidoti & Company

For more than two decades, Sidoti & Company (http://www.sidoti.com) has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest their securities. The firm serves nearly 500 institutional clients in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K., including many leading managers of portfolios with $200 million to $2 billion of assets.

About Capstone Turbine Corporation

Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST) is the world's leading producer of highly efficient, low-emission, resilient microturbine energy systems. Capstone microturbines serve multiple vertical markets worldwide, including natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation and microgrids. Capstone offers a comprehensive product lineup via our direct sales team, as well as our global distribution network. Capstone provides scalable solutions from 30 kWs to 10 MWs that operate on a variety of fuels and are the ideal solution for today's multi-technology distributed power generation projects.

For customers with limited capital or short-term needs, Capstone offers rental systems; for more information, contact: rentals@capstoneturbine.com. To date, Capstone has shipped nearly 10,000 units to 83 countries and in FY20, saved customers an estimated $219 million in annual energy costs and 368,000 tons of carbon.

For more information about the company, please visit www.capstoneturbine.com. Follow Capstone Turbine on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram , Facebook and YouTube.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release and the Company's presentation and responses to questions at the Sidoti Conference may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions and strategies of the Company. The Company tries to identify any such forward-looking statements by using words such as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "should," "estimate," "intend," "may," "will," "plan," "goal" and similar terms and phrases, but such words, terms and phrases are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Actual results, performance and achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, but not limited to, the following: the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; the availability of credit and compliance with the agreements governing the Company's indebtedness; the Company's ability to develop new products and enhance existing products; intense competition; financial performance of the oil and natural gas industry and other general business, industry and economic conditions; the Company's ability to adequately protect its intellectual property rights; and the impact of pending or threatened litigation. For a detailed discussion of factors that could affect the Company's future operating results, please see the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the disclosures under "Risk Factors" in those filings. Except as expressly required by the federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changed circumstances or future events or for any other reason.

"Capstone" and "Capstone Microturbine" are registered trademarks of Capstone Turbine Corporation. All other trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

CONTACT:

Capstone Turbine Corporation

Investor and investment media inquiries:

818-407-3628

ir@capstoneturbine.com

