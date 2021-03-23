Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Idun Industrier AB (publ) on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (122/21)

On request of Idun Industrier AB (publ), company registration number 556924-7009, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from March 25, 2021. Shares Short name: IDUN B ----------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of class B shares to be listed: 7,332,567 ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013512464 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 218993 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556924-7009 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: Other Equities ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ----------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ----------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name -------------------------- 50 Industrials -------------------------- 5020 Industrial Goods and Services -------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Avanza Bank AB. For further information, please call Avanza Bank AB on +46 8 409 427 47. When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from March 25 up and including March 26, 2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see pages 24, 99-100 in the prospectus.