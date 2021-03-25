SAFEGUARDS | Toys & Juvenile ProductsNO. 037/21

A child safety lock/latch within the scope of this standard is a lock/latch that is installed to the interior of a cabinet door and drawer. It is designed to help prevent children under the age of 48 months from accessing the contents within the cabinet or drawer.

This consumer safety specification covers safety requirements, test methods, and marking/labeling requirements.

A total of 30 samples are tested to measure the breaking strength of the lock/latch. In order to meet the requirements of the standard, an average breaking strength of 45.3 lbs or greater must be achieved when tested, per the requirements of this standard.

Child safety locks and latch devices that are not covered under this specification include:

Devices installed on the exterior of a cabinet door or drawer

Devices requiring installation by professionals, or that are an integral part of the cabinet door or drawer system

Child safety locks, latches and straps intended for use on furniture or appliances as anchoring devices to prevent tip over

A copy of the ASTM F3492-21 standard can be purchased at: ASTM International >

SGS offers a range of consulting, training, product development, testing, auditing and inspection services to help you demonstrate that your products are safe, high quality, and that they comply with the strict regulations that are enforced by markets around the world. In the end, it's only trusted because it's tested. Contact us for more information or visit our website.

Next Step

The effective date will be six months from the date of publication within the Federal Register.

For enquiries, please contact:

Piyush Shah

SGS Consumer and Retail

Technical Director

t: +1 (973) 461-7953

Stay on top of regulatory changes within your industry: subscribe to SafeGuardS!

Read more articles for the Consumer Goods and Retail industry

© SGS Group Management SA - 2021 - All rights reserved - SGS is a registered trademark of SGS Group Management SA. This is a publication of SGS, except for 3rd parties' contents submitted or licensed for use by SGS. SGS neither endorses nor disapproves said 3rd parties contents. This publication is intended to provide technical information and shall not be considered an exhaustive treatment of any subject treated. It is strictly educational and does not replace any legal requirements or applicable regulations. It is not intended to constitute consulting or professional advice. The information contained herein is provided "as is" and SGS does not warrant that it will be error-free or will meet any particular criteria of performance or quality. Do not quote or refer any information herein without SGS's prior written consent.