Atari(R) and Chain Games Extend Partnership on the Atari Multiverse

The collaboration will see the expansion and development of the Atari Multiverse and further integration of ATRI & CHAIN games across both parties' platforms

Atari and Chain Games will also increase the collaboration between their respective tokens, $ATRI and $CHAIN

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2021 / Atari® (OTC PINK:PONGF) - one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and entertainment producers - has announced today that they will expand their existing partnership with Chain Games to integrate into the upcoming Atari Multiverse experience. As a part of this expansion, Chain Games and Atari will develop a region within the Atari Multiverse where users can experience their collaborative efforts, including brand new interactive experiences provided by both parties. Chain Games will have their own land plots where they will integrate their gaming experiences.

Chain Games is integrating the Atari Token ($ATRI) into their existing games. Atari Chain, a subsidiary of Atari and ICICB Group operates the Atari Token. As a part of the deal, Chain Games Token ($CHAIN) will be available for use in the Chain Games land of the Atari Metaverse. In addition to the Atari Multiverse collaboration, Chain Games will also take part in the Beta program for the Atari Crypto-Casino. Atari Chain and Chain Games are jointly working on additional initiatives.

Chain Games is an evolution in Web 3.0 blockchain gaming, combining smart contract-based contests with state-of-the-art gameplay. Chain Games' products are fully ERC-20 and Ethereum compatible. SmartContests is an industry-first contract-based competition system where players can compete in games of skill to earn winnings. SmartStaking Gaming Contracts reward stakers on the network with 15% of the fees generated on each game played, allowing them to passively earn on any game played on the Chain network. Super Crypto Kart is the first blockchain-integrated game to utilize the Chain Games SmartContests Gaming Contracts. Super Crypto Kart is a cross-platform kart-based racing game that will be available in the Atari Multiverse, along with other games such as CHAINO, Solitaire Plus, Speed Chess, and additional titles that are currently in development.

"It is very natural for us to extend our partnership agreement with Chain Games," said Fred Chesnais, CEO of Atari. "Having Chain Games as a partner in our world, in one of the upcoming lands, will help us continue to push the envelope for crypto gaming."

"We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Atari and love what they are doing in the blockchain and crypto space! " said Adam Barlam, CEO & Founder of Chain Games. "Being partnered with such an iconic brand and staple in the gaming industry will enable us to be synonymous with the term blockchain gaming!"

About Chain Games

Chain Gamesis an evolution in Web 3.0 blockchain gaming combining smart contract-based contests with state-of-the-art gameplay. Chain Games is committed to transitioning the blockchain gaming industry into the modern gaming era. Chain Games is an Estonian Private Limited Liability Company.

For more information on Chain Games, please join the Chain Games Telegram at https://t.me/chaingames and visit https://chaingames.io.

To stay up-to-date on all things Chain Games, follow on Twitter and Facebook.

About Atari / Atari Chain

Atari, composed of Atari SA and its subsidiaries, is a global interactive entertainment and multiplatform licensing group. The true innovator of the video game, founded in 1972, Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 games and franchises, including globally known brands such as Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command® and Pong®. From this important portfolio of intellectual properties, Atari delivers attractive online games for smartphones, tablets, and other connected devices. Atari also develops and distributes interactive entertainment for Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo game consoles. Atari also leverages its brand and franchises with licensing agreements through other media, derivative products and publishing. Atari Chain is a 50%-subsidiary of Atari, SA, co-owned by Atari and ICICB Group, and is operating the Atari Token.

