Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2021) - Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) with its finance partner RevoltTOKEN, today confirmed plans for Revolt Token holders to have the option to redeem Revolt Tokens for ALYI electric motorcycles.

The announcement today follows ALYI's recent release of the first ever video demonstration of ALYI's Retro Revolt Electric Motorcycle.





First Ever Retro Revolt Electric Motorcycle Demo Video from ALYI Design Partner MODUS

The Retro Revolt Electric Motorcycle currently has 200 orders and a growing waitlist for the next edition. The Retro Revolt Electric Motorcycle is the first of more models expected in the future.

ALYI has established a financing partnership with RevoltTOKEN.

RevoltTOKEN is dedicated to funding ALYI's overall electric vehicle ecosystem. RevoltTOKEN is in part funding ALYI's electric vehicle ecosystem through the introduction of a cryptocurrency.

RevoltTOKEN recently launched the sale of Revolt Tokens.

The funds raised through the sale of Revolt Tokens will be dedicated to the funding of the overall Alternet Systems Electric Vehicle Ecosystem Platform and make buyers of Revolt Tokens participants in the Alternet Systems Electric Vehicle Ecosystem Platform.

ALYI and RevoltTOKEN intend to provide holders of Revolt Tokens with the option to redeem Revolt Tokens for ALYI electric motorcycles, among other redemption options.

Learn more about how ALYI and RVLT are working together and how the purchase of Revolt Tokens makes the buyer a participant in the ALYI Electric Vehicle Ecosystem Platform by watching a video on the RevoltTOKEN website (www.revolttoken.com).

The current purchase price is U.S. $1.00 per RVLT, which will be delivered to an ERC20 Compatible Wallet of your choice (e.g. Trust Wallet).

How To Purchase Revolt Token

The Revolt Token purchase process requires 3 simple steps. The first one is to create a User ID and password - follow the link below to get started:

http://www.revolttoken.com/RVLTICO

Next, a link to register and collect Know-Your-Customer (KYC) information will be sent.

Once verified, an email confirmation will be sent, and you can then proceed to complete your purchase of Revolt Tokens. You can buy multiple times with the same ID.

Registration and purchase requests will be processed on a first come, first served basis.

Any questions or issues during any step of the process can be addressed by emailing customer support at support@revolttoken.com.

Anyone interested in Revolt Token (RVLT) should review the information available on the Revolt Token (RVLT) website and continue to monitor the Revolt Token (RVLT) website, for updates regarding the availability of new Revolt Token (RVLT) purchasing functionality, and the listing of Revolt Token (RVLT) on the cryptocurrency exchanges.

The Revolt Token website (www.revolttoken.com) will also include the evolving information regarding the exchangeability of Revolt Token (RVLT) for other Alternet System Electric Vehicle Ecosystem components intended to include Alternet's Revolt Electric Motorcycles, and/or entry into participation in Alternet's annual Electric Vehicle Race (EV Grand Prix) and Electric Vehicle Technology Symposium.

Visit Revolt Token (RVLT)'s website at www.RevoltToken.com.

Please do not hesitate to email any questions to ir@revolttoken.com.

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's overall latest developments, please visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com.

Alternet Systems, Inc. Contact:

Randell Torno

info@lithiumip.com

+1-800-713-0297

