Orion Oyj: Orion Corporation: Organising meeting of the Board of Directors

ORION CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 25 MARCH 2021 at 5.55 p.m. EET
Orion Corporation: Organising meeting of the Board of Directors
In its organising meeting, the Board of Directors of Orion Corporation, which was elected today by the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders, has elected Timo Maasilta as Vice Chairman.
The compositions of the Board committees were decided to be as follows:
Personnel and Remuneration Committee:
Mikael Silvennoinen, Chairman
Veli-Matti Mattila
Hilpi Rautelin
Audit Committee:
Ari Lehtoranta, Chairman
Kari Jussi Aho
Pia Kalsta
Eija Ronkainen
R&D Committee:
Hilpi Rautelin, Chairman
Kari Jussi Aho
Pia Kalsta
Ari Lehtoranta
Timo Maasilta
Veli-Matti Mattila
Eija Ronkainen
Mikael Silvennoinen
The name of the Remuneration Committee has been changed to the Personnel and Remuneration Committee.
The Company also has a Nomination Committee, the election of which was announced in a Stock Exchange Release on 21 October 2020.
All members of the Board of Directors have been assessed to be independent of the company and its significant shareholders.
