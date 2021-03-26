Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2021) - Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) today confirmed plans for its first rideshare electric motorcycles to go into service in Africa by July of this year. The announcement today follows ALYI's recent video demonstration of its Retro Revolt Electric Motorcycle, the EV platform on which ALYI is piloting its proprietary solutions. ALYI also recently published an update on its overall, comprehensive Electric Vehicle Ecosystem and how its electric motorcycle fits into the overall ecosystem. The update included the latest information from ALYI's finance partner, RevoltTOKEN, on how to purchase Revolt Tokens.

ALYI has an order to deliver 2000 electric motorcycles in Kenya to be deployed into the motorcycle taxi (boda boda) market. The first delivery schedule for July is intended to support a first phase, pilot rollout of the rideshare service.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

