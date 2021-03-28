Valneva: Valneva, a specialty vaccine company focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need, announced that it has joined the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices, following the recent quarterly review of Euronext Paris Indices Committee. The SBF 120 index is one of the flagship indices of the Paris Stock Exchange, consisting of the top 120 stocks listed on Euronext Paris in terms of both liquidity and market capitalization. The CAC Mid 60 index includes 60 companies of national and European importance. It represents the 60 largest French equities beyond the CAC 40 and the CAC Next 20. This total of 120 companies compose the SBF 120.Valneva: weekly performance: 1.58% Andritz: International technology ...

