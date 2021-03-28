Rosenbauer: Rosenbauer, eading manufacturer of systems for firefighting and disaster protection, has concluded a framework contract to supply hydraulic platforms with the Romanian civil protection organization IGSU (Inspectoratul General pentru Situatii de Urgenta). The contract has a term of four years, covers up to 100 vehicles and envisages the delivery of 18 units this year. The IGSU will then distribute the hydraulic appliances to professional fire services throughout the country. "We are delighted to equip the Romanian fire services with state-of-the-art technology and see this as an endorsement of our increased engagement in Eastern European countries," said Kurt Wandaller, Area Manager CEEU at Rosenbauer. "With the B45, the firefighters are being provided with ...

