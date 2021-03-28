Verbund: Austrian utility group Verbund has achieved another milestone in its sustainable finance track record, with its newly launched Green and Sustainability-linked Bond (the "Bond"). The 20-year, senior unsecured Bond was met with high market demand and was placed within the international and national institutional investor base. The Euro 500m bond was oversubscribed several times. Investors with a focus on sustainability were given much preferential treatment in the allocation process and represented more than 90% of the final order book. The strong demand from green investors allowed setting the coupon at 0.90%. Marinomed: Marinomed Biotech AG, an Austrian science-based biotech company with globally marketed therapeutics derived from innovative proprietary technology platforms, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...