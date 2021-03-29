Arctic Blue Beverages Oy, the manufacturer of Arctic Blue Gin is launching the world's first gin-based oat liqueur. Arctic Blue Oat is vegan and gluten-free, made from organic Finnish oats.

Arctic Blue Beverages Oy, the manufacturer of the international award-winning Arctic Blue Gin, is launching the world's first gin-based oat liqueur. The dairy alternatives market is growing very fast in both Europe and the United States, where growth has been in the triple digits for already two years in a row. Oat is expected to become the largest plant-based raw material in its product field even exceeding almond surpassing 1 billion in sales over the next five years.

Oat replaces milk

The global market for traditional cream-based liqueurs is around 18 million bottles per year, or 1.5 billion, Drinks Retail News reports. Unlike almost all other cream liqueurs, Arctic Blue Oat is a vegan product. "So far, oat has been mainly used in dairy alternatives. We have noted that oat also works as an excellent base for an alcohol product," says Valtteri Eroma, CEO of Arctic Blue Beverages.

Mr. Tuomas Kukkonen, a board member of Arctic Blue Beverages, has had a significant role in the product development of the new Arctic Blue Oat. Mr. Kukkonen is the former CEO of the pioneering company Kaslink Oy, manufacturing oat products. In 2019, Kaslink Oy was sold to Fazer Group, a Finnish foods giant.

"Arctic Blue Oat will be available in the Finnish market before summer. After that, it will gradually be available in the rest of the world, during year 2021," says Eroma.

Finnish organic oats

In the manufacture process of the Arctic Blue Oat, the taste from the second main ingredient, artisan gin, has been thoughtfully taken into attention. Artisan gin is made in Ilomantsi, the most eastern community of Finland.

Unlike conventional oat drinks, found in daily retail stores, Arctic Blue Oat contains only water and oats, without additives. It contains only gluten-free, organic, Finnish oats.

Globally, the market for dairy alternatives products has doubled in the last five years, from around 10 billion to 20 billion. Compared to dairy products, the key benefits of oats are the lower environmental impact, health benefits and the great taste.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210329005264/en/

Contacts:

Jan Erola

Communication and PR

jan.erola@arcticbluebeverages.com

+358 40 5064612

Valtteri Eroma

Chief Executive Officer

valtteri.eroma@arcticbluebeverages.com

+358 40 550 1343

Tuomas Kukkonen

Member of the board

tuomas.kukkonen@arcticbluebeverages.com

+358 40 591 2753