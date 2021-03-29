Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 29, 2021) - RYU Apparel Inc. (TSXV: RYU) (OTCQB: RYPPF) (FSE: RYAA), creator of award-winning urban athletic apparel, has signed a two-year in-kind agreement to be the official tailored urban athletic apparel of the NFL Alumni Academy. The NFL Alumni Academy, located at the Hall of Fame Village in Canton, Ohio, is an exclusive and elite training program that develops "NFL Ready" players while providing critical solutions for in-season injury replacement for the NFL.





In their inaugural 2020 season, the Academy trained over 30 of top NFL free agents and placed over half of them with NFL teams. Heading into the 2021 season the NFL Alumni Academy expects to train and place over 60 player athletes with NFL teams.

The athletes at the Academy are trained by former NFL players and coaches such as:

Mike Tice - Former Minnesota Vikings Head Coach

Anthony Munoz - Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 1998

Chuck Smith - One of the best all-time Atlanta Falcons defensive players

Jerome Felton - 9 Year NFL Vet and Pro Bowler

Chip Smith - Trained over 2,500 NFL Players

Jermon Bushrod - New Orleans Saints Super Bowl XLIV Champion

The NFL Alumni Association was founded in 1967 and is the oldest and most recognizable national organization of retired professional athletes. NFL Alumni consists of former NFL players, coaches, executives, spouses, cheerleaders, and associate members.

Cesare Fazari, CEO of RYU, stated: "It is an athletic apparel brands dream to partner with an organization like the NFL Alumni Academy. This program represents the highest caliber in professional athletic training and our brand commends and supports the hard work, dedication, and discipline that these athletes and coaches have put into competing. Not only does this give RYU the chance to display the caliber of our performance products, but it introduces them to promising new markets. I know the athletes and coaching staff will love the performance of our products on and off the field."

As part of the in-kind partnership agreement all Academy players and coaches will exclusively wear RYU's best in class performance apparel when training and while on official Academy business, such as media and other public appearances. Further, the Academy's athletes and coaches will engage in a co-branded social media campaign with RYU in addition to displaying RYU branding and products on the NFL Alumni Academy website and facilities. RYU will have use of the NFL Alumni Academy secondary Logo for co-branded apparel and product packaging.

Dean Dalton, Executive Director of the NFL Alumni Academy, commented: "Pairing our athletes and coaches with RYU's award-winning, technically-advanced products and powerful brand message of RESPECT is a perfect fit. It further puts a fine point on our Diversity Development program which is aimed at placing former minority players into front office and coaching positions with NFL teams."

The NFL Alumni Academy is exclusively represented by WaV Sports & Entertainment, which also represents a diverse list of sports and entertainment properties and athletes.

Brian Klaasmeyer, WaV's CEO, added: "Pairing these two iconic brands was a no-brainer. The Academy is thrilled to be partnered with RYU as they have a shared vision of RESPECT for all. The explosive growth of RYU coincides with the growth of the Academy."

RYU Apparel, or Respect Your Universe, is an award winning urban athletic apparel and accessories brand engineered for the fitness, performance and lifestyle of the athletic man and woman. Designed without compromise for fit, comfort, and durability, RYU exists to facilitate optimal human performance

For more information, please visit the company's websites, www.ryu.com or www.ryu.ca, contact Cesare Fazari, Chairman and CEO, at 604-235-2880 or by email investors@ryu.com.

