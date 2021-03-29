Anzeige
WKN: A1J81V ISIN: CA33612Q1037 
29.03.2021
First Potash Corp.: FIRST POTASH CORP. Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Orders

CALBARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2021 / Lorilee Kozuska, President and Chief Executive Officer of First Potash Corp. (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that on March 26, 2021 the Alberta Securities Commission and British Columbia Securities Commission each issued an order revoking their previously issued cease trade orders in respect of the securities of the Corporation.

The Corporation proposes to search for and acquire assets or a business. It is not specifically considering pursuing a company, asset or business in any specific business or industry sector, or in any particular geographical area, and anticipates reviewing companies, assets and businesses in a broad range of industry sectors and geographical areas.

For further information contact:

First Potash Corp.
Attention: Lorilee Kozuska
Chief Executive Officer
Phone: (604) 562-5516
E-mail: lkozuska@me.com

SOURCE: First Potash Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/637933/FIRST-POTASH-CORP-Announces-Revocation-of-Cease-Trade-Orders

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
