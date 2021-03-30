Nextracker Awarded Master Supply Agreement by Solaria to Supply 125 MW of Smart Solar Trackers Across Spain

NX Horizon Solar Tracker Selected for Wind Engineering and Design on Spanish Terrain and Superior Performance

MADRID, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nextracker, a Flex company, announced that is has been selected by Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (SOLARIA) to supply 125 megawatts of its world-leading solar tracker technology, NX Horizon for numerous project sites in Spain. Solaria will utilize Nextracker's smart solar tracker technology, NX Horizon, to maximize performance and minimize operational costs. The announcement comes as Spain continues to accelerate the decarbonization of its energy production under the auspices of the National Energy and Climate Plan (PNIEC), which puts the country on a trajectory towards a zero-carbon economy by 2050.

"We are honored to be selected by Solaria, the top IPP and Developer in Spain, to work with the company's diverse solar portfolio," said Marco Garcia, Chief Commercial Officer and General Manager for Nextracker Europe. "By choosing our leading NX Horizon technology, Solaria has selected the most reliable tracker on the market, which combines best-in-class hardware, software and wind design, engineering, and analysis, allowing our customers to maximize their plant reliability while minimizing operational costs."

Built with field-proven quality, performance, and reliability, NX Horizon is the single-axis solar tracker of choice on nearly 50 gigawatts of projects around the world. In addition to superior technology and sterling reputation, Solaria ultimately selected the company because of its proven wind design , engineering and testing expertise. Nextracker is the leader in dynamic wind analysis and safety stowing, delivering major benefits in uptime and long-term durability to regions with persistent wind forces such as Spain'scierzo wind phenomena.

Serving its Spanish and European customers with local support, Nextracker has regional corporate offices in Madrid and Sevilla, with a full range of commercial, engineering, and technical staff engaged on projects throughout Europe and with European partners globally. The company has a fleet of approximately 500 megawatts of smart solar PV systems either under construction or in operation on the Iberian Peninsula to date.

Engineered for resilience, NX Horizon is a future-proof tracker that can easily incorporate the most promising innovations for utility scale applications as solar power plants scale. These technologies include Nextracker's TrueCapture software platform, which has been validated by leading global independent engineers and proven on over 80 projects and 12 gigawatts globally, NX Navigator control and monitoring software and bifacial PV module technology.

For more information about Nextracker's ground-breaking R&D investments in wind design and engineering, download this free technical white paper, here.

About Nextracker

Nextracker, a Flex company, is a leader in the renewable energy transition, providing critical yield enhancing PV system technology, expertise and strategic services to capture the full value and maximize the efficiency of solar plants. Delivering the most comprehensive portfolio of intelligent solar tracker and control software solutions for solar power plants, Nextracker is transforming PV plant performance with smart technology, data monitoring and analysis services. For more information, please visit www.Nextracker.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1476977/NX_Horizon_smart_solar_tracker.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/506736/NEXTracker_Flex_Company_Logo.jpg