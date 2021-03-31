DJ O'KEY GROUP REPORTS 8.5% EBITDA MARGIN IN FY 2020

Press Release 31 March 2021 O'KEY GROUP REPORTS 8.5% EBITDA MARGIN IN FY 2020 O'KEY Group S.A. (LSE, MOEX: OKEY, the "Group" or the "Company"), one of Russia's leading food retailers, today announces its financial results for the full year of 2020 based on audited consolidated financial statements. All materials published by the Group are available on its website, okeygroup.lu. All results are presented under IFRS 16 unless stated otherwise. FY 2020 Financial Highlights - Total Group revenue increased by 5.6% YoY to RUB 174,341 mln - O'KEY revenue rose by 0.8% YoY to RUB 148,341 mln, driven by 2.5% LFL retail revenue growth - DA! revenue soared by 45.2% YoY to RUB 26,000 mln, led by 27.8% LFL revenue growth and selling space expansion - Group gross profit increased by 5.4% to RUB 39,288 mln, and gross margin amounted to 22.5% in FY 2020 - Group EBITDA grew by 5.5% YoY to RUB 14,832 mln, and EBITDA margin stood at 8.5% - DA! discounters EBITDA improved to positive RUB 784 mln in FY 2020 from negative RUB 215 mln in FY 2019, driven by strong revenue performance and efficiency growth - Group's operating profit grew by 2.8% YoY to RUB 5,039 mln in FY 2020 - Group's net debt position improved slightly YoY to a 3.6x interest-bearing liabilities to EBITDA ratio, as of December 31, 2020 Armin Burger, O'KEY Group CEO, commented: "In 2020, all sectors of the economy faced unprecedented instability and challenges. And I am all the more pleased to report the solid financial results delivered by O'KEY Group over the year. Our business model based on clearly positioned and complementary formats - modern O'KEY hypermarkets, DA! discounters, and a well-established e-commerce platform - enables us to cover all customer segments, and leverage the synergies. Our revenue grew by 5.6% YoY to RUB 174 billion, and Group EBITDA reached RUB 14.8 billion with an EBITDA margin of 8.5%." "O'KEY hypermarkets showed sustainable operational and financial results. The revenue of O'KEY hypermarkets grew to RUB 148 billion, while EBITDA stood at RUB 14.0 billion with an EBITDA margin of 9.5% in 2020. In 2020, we introduced a new hypermarket concept, which is based on both O'KEY's own innovations and best international practices aimed at strengthening O'KEY's market positioning and improving the economics of selling space utilisation. Within the next few years, we plan to expand our new hypermarket concept across our key regions, starting with five to seven stores in 2021." "DA! discounters remained the main driver for the Group and once again showed excellent results, with 45.2% revenue growth. As expected, DA! broke even and delivered positive EBITDA in 2020. During the year, we opened 18 discounters net of closures in Moscow and the Moscow Region, which brought the total number of stores to 118 and increased selling space by 16% YoY. Being focused on our strategic goals, we will continue expansion of the discounter business, and expect to open 30 to 40 new DA! stores in 2021, carefully selecting locations for every one of them. We expect that the share of discounters in the Group revenue will keep growing, thus supporting the Group's overall growth and increasing operational profitability." "Our strategic target is to deliver the best price-quality ratio in the market in all our formats. We believe that the right strategy in action will allow us to fully capitalise on the opportunities in a changing market landscape." Group Net Retail Revenue and LFL Revenue in 12M 2020 RUB mln 12M 2020 12M 2019 YoY, % LFL revenue,% O'KEY Group 172,738 163,154 5.9% 5.4% O'KEY hypermarkets 146,788 145,298 1.0% 2.5% DA! discounters 25,950 17,856 45.3% 27.8%

For more details, please refer to the Group's Q4 2020 Trading Update. Group Profit and Losses Highlights in FY 2020[1]

RUB mln FY 2020 FY 2019 - YoY, % Total Group revenue 174,341 165,086 5.6% O'KEY 148,341 147,175 0.8% DA! 26,000 17,911 45.2% Gross profit 39,288 37,260 5.4% Gross profit margin, %1 22.5% 22.6% (0.1 pp) Selling, general and administrative expenses (32,792) (31,790) 3.2% SG&A, % of revenue 18.8% 19.3% (0.5 pp) Other operating expenses, net (1,457) (569) 2.6x Operating profit 5,039 4,901 2.8% Finance costs, net (4,884) (4,965) (1.6%) Foreign exchange (loss)/gain (1,787) 938 n/a Net (loss)/profit (1,444) 747 n/a Group EBITDA 14,832 14,061 5.5% Group EBITDA margin, % 8.5% 8.5% - O'KEY EBITDA 14,048 14,277 (1.6%) O'KEY EBITDA margin, % 9.5% 9.7% (0.2 pp) DA! EBITDA 784 (215) n/a DA! EBITDA margin, % 3.0% (1.2%) 4.2 pps

Group Revenue

RUB mln FY 2020 FY 2019 - YoY, % Total Group revenue 174,341 165,086 5.6% Retail revenue 172,738 163,154 5.9% Rental income 1,603 1,932 (17.0%)

Group retail revenue rose by 5.9% YoY to RUB 172,738 mln in FY 2020. This growth was driven by strong LFL performance of DA! and their selling space expansion, supported by O'KEY's positive LFL performance.

Rental income decreased by 17% (or by RUB 329 mln) YoY to RUB 1,603 mln in FY 2020, mainly due to leaseholders' businesses shutting down during the pandemic.

In FY 2020, total Group revenue increased by 5.6% YoY to RUB 174,341 mln. Group gross profit

In FY 2020, the Group gross profit rose by 5.4% YoY to RUB 39,288 mln, primarily driven by retail revenue growth.

Group gross margin decreased by 0.1 pp YoY to 22.5%, on the back of a decline in rental income and higher shrinkage costs, as a percentage of revenue. However, this was offset by more efficient procurement and lower logistics costs, as a percentage of revenue.

Rental income, as a percentage of total revenue, declined by 0.2 pp YoY, as explained above.

In FY 2020, shrinkage costs grew, as a percentage of revenue, by 0.2 pp YoY, primarily due to the cancellation of returns to suppliers of products with a shelf-life of less than 30 days. As the new regulation was enacted in June 2019, it resulted in a lower comparable base of 2019 vs 2020. Besides, the total share of 'fresh', 'ultra-fresh' products, and fruit and vegetables, as the key categories of the company's customer proposition, was up by 0.7 pp YoY to 46.4% of O'KEY's net retail revenue in FY 2020.

Commercial margin improved by 0.2 pp YoY in FY 2020, driven by constant assortment optimisation and customer proposition enhancement, as well as operational and commercial synergies between the two formats.

Logistic costs, as a percentage of revenue decreased by 0.1 pp YoY, due to the ongoing logistic processes optimisation.

Group Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

RUB mln FY 2020 % of FY 2019 % of - YoY, revenue revenue pps Personnel costs 13,607 7.8% 13,006 7.9% (0.1 pp) Depreciation and amortisation 8,204 4.7% 8,100 4.9% (0.2 pp) Communication and utilities 3,720 2.1% 3,612 2.2% (0.1 pp) Advertising and marketing 2,124 1.2% 2,267 1.4% (0.2 pp) Repair and maintenance 1,345 0.8% 1,284 0.8% - Insurance and bank commissions 1,026 0.6% 916 0.6% - Operating taxes 735 0.42% 579 0.35% 0.07 pp Security expenses 712 0.4% 705 0.4% - Legal and professional expenses 685 0.4% 637 0.4% - Materials and supplies 435 0.25% 312 0.19% 0.06 pp Variable lease expenses and expenses relating to short-term and 161 0.1% 347 0.2% (0.1 pp) low-value leases Other costs 38 0.0% 23 0.0% - Total Group SG&A 32,792 18.8% 31,790 19.3% (0.5 pp)

Group SG&A expenses increased by 3.2% YoY to RUB 32,792 mln in FY 2020. However, SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue decreased by 0.5 pp YoY to 18.8% in FY 2020.

