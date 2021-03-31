Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Euroafrica Digital Ventures AB on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (139/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Euroafrica Digital Ventures AB, company registration number 556971-0188, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Euroafrica Digital Ventures AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares and warrants on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be April 6, 2021. The company has 6,983,137 shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: EURA ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 10,108,137 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014694667 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 219374 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556971-0188 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Equity Rights Short name: EURA TO1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of warrants to 1,562,500 be listed: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: 1 TO1 entitles to 1 share at a subscription price of SEK 8.32 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: March 1, 2023 - March 31, 2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: March 29, 2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015660626 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 221335 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------- 10 Technology ---------------- 1010 Technology ---------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkommission. For further information, please call Eminova Fondkommission on 08-684 211 10.