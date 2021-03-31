Solar Integrated Roof Corp.: Solar Integrated Roofing Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communications Program

EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2021 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, has engaged investor relations specialists MZ Group (MZ) to lead a comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.

MZ Group will work closely with Solar Integrated Roofing management to develop and implement a comprehensive capital markets strategy designed to increase the Company's visibility throughout the investment community. The campaign will highlight Solar Integrated Roofing's robust growth initiatives, including both organic and acquisitive growth strategies within the Southern California market.

MZ has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts and private investors. The firm maintains offices worldwide and was recently ranked No. 7 in the world in business communication.

Lucas A. Zimmerman, Senior Vice President at MZ North America, will advise Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. in all facets of corporate and financial communications, including the coordination of roadshows and investment conferences across key cities and building brand awareness with all financial and social media outlets.

Ted Haberfield, President of MZ North America, commented: "Our engagement comes at an exciting time for the Company as the Company's solar division is better positioned than ever for growth given California's new mandates of solar installation on all new housing and the increasing adoption of electric vehicles. At the local utility level, tiered electric rates heavily penalize increasing electric use and even small amounts of solar can drive disproportionately large savings on a monthly electric bill, making the economic case for residential solar clear in the Southern California market in particular.

"On the acquisition front, the Company maintains the optionality to acquire locally owned solar and roofing companies at a low single digit EBITDA multiple, enabling an exciting rollup opportunity in a growing market as aging owner-operators seek to enter retirement. Recent accretive acquisitions in the Company's transition to a national brand include Enerev, LLC and Cornerstone Construction, two leading roofing and solar solutions providers in their respective regional markets. To further support its burgeoning new EV Charging Station division and expand opportunities in the government contract market, Solar Integrated announced the acquisition of Pacific Lighting Management. With the recent completion of its audit and transition to a fully reporting public company, Solar Integrated has set the stage to begin a national rollup strategy and file an application to become listed on the OTC Market's OTCQB® Venture Market in the near-term. We believe Solar Integrated Roofing is a compelling story and look forward to working with CEO David Massey to communicate what we view as a clear valuation disconnect to the capital markets," concluded Haberfield.

"Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation is a trusted leader, as our solar and roofing brands have served thousands of customers since inception," said David Massey, Chief Executive Officer. "With highly complementary solar, battery backup, EV charging and roofing segments, we are poised for healthy organic growth and to efficiently monetize exciting cross-selling opportunities across our client base. I look forward to working with the MZ Group team to share our story with investors."

For more information on Solar Integrated Roofing Corp., please visit the Company's investor relations website at www.solarintegratedroofing.com. To schedule a conference call with management, please email your request to SIRC@mzgroup.us or call Lucas A. Zimmerman at 949-259-4987.

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global leader in investor relations and corporate communications. MZ North America was founded in 1996 and provides full-scale Investor Relations to both private and public companies across all industries. Supported by our exclusive one-stop-shop approach, MZ works with top management to support the clients' business strategy in six integrated product and service categories: 1) IR Consulting & Outreach - full-service investor relations and roadshow services; 2) IPO Advisory - preparation services for the Pre-IPO journey; 3) ESG Consulting - providing audit and roadmap guidelines to improve corporate ESG messaging and rankings; 4) SPAC Advisory - providing critical and timely guidance through IPO, business combination, investor relations and communications, marketing and final closing; 5) Financial & Social Media - lead generation and social media relations; 6) Market Intelligence - real-time ownership monitoring; 7) Technology Solutions - web hosting, webcasting, distribution services, conference calls, CRM, and board portals. MZ North America has a global footprint with offices located in New York, Chicago, San Diego, Aliso Viejo, Austin, Minneapolis, Taipei, and São Paulo. For more information, please visit www.mzgroup.us.

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (OTC:SIRC), is an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company specializing in commercial and residential properties in the Southern California market. The Company's broad array of solutions include sales and installation of solar energy systems, battery backup and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to roofing, HVAC and related electrical contracting work. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.solarintegratedroofing.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

