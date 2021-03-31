Closes on $1,191,232

Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2021) - Airtest Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AAT) (OTC: AATGF) (the "Company") CEO Ted Konyi is pleased to report that the financing announced March 2, 2021, has now been oversubscribed. Subject to TSX conditional approval, proceeds of $1,191,232 will be used for inventory, research & development and general working capital.

The Company is now financially prepared to capitalize on the increased activity for its products due to heightened awareness and government guidelines for Indoor Air Quality.

Ted Konyi said, "The world of HVAC has changed and the attention to Indoor Air Quality has never been more prominent. This has created completely new markets for the Company's solutions. With the additional financial resources provided through this financing, the Company plans on increasing its sales and marketing staff in order to capture the demand that has been created. Already, the Company is in discussions with several multilocation retailers about deploying pilot projects to confirm both efficacy and economic benefit. Additionally, the School and Municipal markets are beginning to adhere to new government guidelines requiring measurement of Indoor Air Quality. Prospects for the Company have never been stronger, and we fully intend on capturing a large part of this new and burgeoning market for our solutions."

About ATI: AirTest Technologies is a Green-Tech company specializing in Demand Control Ventilation systems that improve commercial building operating efficiency and generate proven energy savings. The company has developed new wireless sensors with dynamic real-time communication and control technologies, which builds upon ten years of experience and thousands of installations amongst clients such as Lowe's, Shoppers Drug Mart and Ikea. Airtest solutions provide data on levels of Indoor Air Quality required by Schools, Retail Stores and Offices.

