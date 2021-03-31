Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2021) - Forte Payment Systems®, a CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) company, and CivicPlus today announced a strategic partnership to offer a full end-to-end payments solution that delivers a superior citizen engagement digital experience for local governments nationwide.

"The ability for local government agencies to provide services online is a core component to meeting the needs of the citizens they serve," said Ryan Strait, CivicPlus senior product director. "We are excited to partner with Forte and offer the public sector a full solutions suite that provides ease of use and process efficiencies along with a high level of security and stability needed to ensure a seamless payments experience."

Together, Forte and CivicPlus will offer a solution that accelerates the evolution of traditional payments services that meets the needs of today's digital-savvy citizen while providing key capabilities needed to drive an industry-leading online payments experience:

Enhanced security: E2E encryption protects sensitive card data throughout the transaction lifecycle.

Seamless payments: Secure, online payments received instantly through an intuitive, easy to use platform.

Check processing with verification: Gives government agencies the ability to accept checks with confidence, providing checking account validation. Verification capabilities meet new requirements set forth by Nacha.

Updated payment status: Automatically records the payments status to keep the system updated in real-time.

"For years, Forte has been a trusted payments provider for local government agencies and municipalities nationwide, delivering a robust, secure and innovative technology suite to support acceptance and processing of payments," said Jeff Thorness, president of Forte, CSG's Payments solutions unit. "Our partnership with CivicPlus will allow us to expand our offerings and reach more than 4,000 local governments serving 250 million citizens and provide them with a seamless online payments experience."

With a 20-year history in processing ACH transactions, Forte delivers innovative and secure payment solutions that help businesses and government agencies reduce transaction costs, mitigate risk, and increase efficiencies. The company was recently named a Preferred Partner for Account Validation by Nacha, recognized for offering products and services that increase or enhance the use of secure ACH payments, information and messaging by financial institutions and end-user entities.

About CSG

For more than 35 years, CSG has simplified the complexity of business, delivering innovative customer engagement solutions that help companies acquire, monetize, engage and retain customers. Operating across more than 120 countries worldwide, CSG manages billions of critical customer interactions annually, and its award-winning suite of software and services allow companies across dozens of industries to tackle their biggest business challenges and thrive in an ever-changing marketplace. CSG is the trusted provider for driving digital innovation for hundreds of leading global brands, including Airtel Africa, América Móvil, AT&T, Charter Communications, Comcast, DISH, Formula 1, Hutchison 3 Indonesia, Inmarsat, Mastercard, Maximus, Mediacom, Microsoft, Mobily, MTN, New Leaf Service Contracts, State of California, TalkTalk and Telstra. To learn more, visit the company's website at csgi.com and connect with them on LinkedIn and Twitter. Copyright © 2021 CSG Systems International, Inc. and/or its affiliates ("CSG"). All rights reserved. CSG® is a registered trademark of CSG Systems International, Inc. All third-party trademarks, service marks, and/or product names which are referenced in this document are the property of their respective owners, and all rights therein are reserved.

About CivicPlus

CivicPlus provides integrated technology solutions for over 4,000 local governments and their over 250 million citizens. Its solutions enable municipalities of all sizes to rapidly and efficiently migrate traditional citizen services online to meet the new online imperative of local government. Its solutions include website content management, agenda and meeting management, parks and recreation management, citizen request and work order management, employee management, routine and mass notification software, and ready-to-use mobile apps and forms. For more information, visit civicplus.com.

