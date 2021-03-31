Anzeige
WKN: A111AY ISIN: NO0010708068 Ticker-Symbol: 213 
Tradegate
31.03.21
21:29 Uhr
4,585 Euro
+0,270
+6,26 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.03.2021 | 20:29
Vow ASA: Vow ASA publishes Annual Report for 2020

Vow ASA today publishes its Annual report for 2020. Please see the report attached, and the report will also be available on the company's website; www.vowasa.com

The Annual report was reviewed and approved by the board of directors on 30 March 2021. The final financial statements included in the Annual report has no significant changes since the preliminary results for the full year 2020 reported on 25 February 2021.

For further queries, please contact:

Erik Magelssen - CFO
Tel: + 47 928 88 728
Email: erik.magelssen@vowasa.com


About Vow ASA
In Vow and our subsidiaries Scanship and Etia we are passionate about preventing pollution. Our advanced technology and world leading solutions purify wastewater and convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries, which as part of their own transition are looking for low carbon fuels, carbon neutral energy, decarbonised gas, and biocarbon.

We have delivered technology to a wide range of industries for many years. Our solutions are scalable, standardized, patented, and thoroughly documented, and our capabilities are well proven in concrete projects and deliveries.

In 2020, Vow established Vow Industries. This subsidiary will build, own, and operate plants that deliver industry decarbonisation as a service, thereby accelerating the green transition within waste and biomass valorisation and energy production.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW).

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

  • Vow ASA - Annual Report 2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7bb8a69e-a48c-4bd6-8f87-51eccdc730ba)

