Donnerstag, 01.04.2021
East Africa Metals: Nun kommen die goldenen Äpfel in den Korb!
WKN: A0MQJ0 ISIN: US5591892048 
Stuttgart
01.04.21
08:07 Uhr
8,650 Euro
+0,350
+4,22 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
01.04.2021 | 11:28
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: 
01-Apr-2021 / 10:54 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Fitch ratings Affirmed   PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works ("MMK", or "the Group") (MICEX-RTS: MAGN; LSE: MMK), 
MMK's Long-term IDR at   one of the world's largest steel producers, is pleased to announce that Fitch Ratings has 
'bbb' with stable outlook  affirmed MMK's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' with stable outlook. 
              Fitch commented in a press release: "The rating affirmation reflects the proven resilience 
              of MMK's business profile during the pandemic. Its global cost leadership and strong 
01 april 2021        competitive position on the domestic and export markets have allowed the steel group to 
              maintain high utilisation rates and reduce earnings volatility". 
Magnitogorsk, Russia 
About MMK 
MMK is one of the world's largest steel producers and a leading Russian metals company. 
The Group's operations in Russia include a large steel-producing unit encompassing the 
entire production chain, from the preparation of iron ore to downstream processing of 
rolled steel. MMK turns out a broad range of steel products, with a predominant share of 
premium products. In 2020, MMK produced 11.6 mln tonnes of crude steel and sold 10.8 mln Subscribe to our official MMK 
tonnes of commercial steel products.                           channel in Telegram, to be 
                                             the first to know about key 
??? is an industry leader in terms of production costs and margins. Group revenue in 2020 MMK news. 
totalled USD 6,395 mln, with an EBITDA of USD 1,492 mln. MMK boasts the industry's lowest 
debt burden. Net debt/EBITDA ratio was -0.06? at the end of 2020. The Group's 
investment-grade rating is confirmed by the leading global rating agencies Fitch, Moody's 
and S&P. 
MMK's ordinary shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, while its depositary receipts 
are traded on the London Stock Exchange. Free float amounts to 15.7%. 
 
 
