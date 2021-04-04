A very strong week before the Easter holidays. ATX TR reached 6300 points. News came from Andritz (3), Agrana, Palfinger, Vienna Insurance Group, Pierer Mobility, beaconsmind, FACC, Frequentis, Lenzing and the Vienna Stock Exchange. Happy and healthy Easter. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR up 3,23% to 6.298,9 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 15,23%. Up to now there were 41 days with a positive and 23 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 0% away, from the low 15,23%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2021 is Monday with 0,5%, the weakest is Friday with -0,29%. These are the best-performers this week: AT&S 12,3% in front of S Immo 8,84% and Polytec Group 8,76%. And the following stocks performed worst: Addiko Bank -1,47% in front of CA Immo 0,28% ...

