Andritz: International technology Group Andritz has received CFE Media's North American 2021 System Integrator of the Year Award in the large integrator category. Each year, a panel of Control Engineering and Plant Engineering editors and industry experts in the USA select the System Integrator of the Year Award winners in three categories: small, medium, and large. Three general criteria are considered for the selection of winners: business skills, technical competence, and customer satisfaction.Andritz: weekly performance: 5.22% Vienna Insurance Group (VIG): Vienna Insurance Group has formed the insurtech fonds Venpace together with three other investors. The goal is to search for, financially support and make use of young international technology companies. The focus is on ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...