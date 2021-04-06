Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.04.2021

Dow Jones News
06.04.2021 | 11:25
STATEMENT of the Material Fact 'On obtaining by the issuer of the right to dispose of a certain number of votes granted by voting shares forming the authorized capital of a particular organization'

Sberbank (SBER) 
STATEMENT of the Material Fact 'On obtaining by the issuer of the right to dispose of a certain number of votes granted 
by voting shares forming the authorized capital of a particular organization' 
06-Apr-2021 / 11:52 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
STATEMENT of the Material Fact "On obtaining by the issuer of the right to dispose of a certain number of votes granted 
by voting shares forming the authorized capital of a particular organization" 
 
1. General information 
 
1.1      Full company name of the issuer                     Sberbank of Russia 
1.2      Short company name of the issuer                     Sberbank 
                                            Russian Federation, Moscow 
1.3      Location of the issuer 
 
       OGRN (Primary State Registration Number) of the issuer 
1.4                                          1027700132195 
 
       INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of the issuer 
1.5                                          7707083893 
 
1.6      Unique code assigned by the registration authority to the issuer     1481? 
                                            http://www.e-disclosure.ru/ 
1.7      Websites used by the issuer to disclose information           portal/company.aspx?id=3043, 
                                            www.sberbank.com 
1.8      Date of the reported event (material fact) (if applicable)        05/04/2021 
2. Contents of the Statement 
 
                                            Marketplace Limited Liability 
                                            Company 
       Full company name, location, INN (if applicable), OGRN (if applicable)  Russian Federation, 105082, 
2.1      of the organization, the right to dispose of a certain number of votes  Moscow, 16/15 Spartakovskaya 
       granted by voting shares forming the authorized capital of which is   Ploschad, Building 6 
       assigned to the issuer. 
                                            INN: 9701048328 
                                            Primary State Registration 
                                            Number (OGRN): 1167746803180 
       Type of the right assigned to the issuer to dispose of a certain number 
2.2      of votes granted by voting shares forming the authorized capital of the Indirect disposal 
       organization (direct disposal; indirect disposal). 
                                            Sberbank -> Tsifrovye 
                                            Tekhnologii LLC /direct control/ 
                                            -> Digital Assets LLC /indirect 
                                            control/ -> Marketplace LLC / 
                                            indirect control/ 
 
                                            Tsifrovye Tekhnologii Limited 
                                            Liability Company 
                                            Russian Federation, 117312, 
                                            19 Vavilova Street, Moscow 
                                            INN: 7736252313 
                                            Primary State Registration 
                                            Number (OGRN): 1157746819966 
       If the issuer is assigned the right of indirect disposal - indicate 
       subsequently all organizations controlled by the issuer (chain of 
       organizations that are directly or indirectly controlled by the issuer), 
       through which the issuer acquired the right to indirectly dispose of a  Digital Assets Limited Liability 
2.3      certain number of votes granted by voting shares forming the authorized Company 
       capital of the organization. At the same time, each organization 
       controlled by the issuer shall indicate the full company name, location, Russian Federation, 117312, 
       INN (if applicable), and OGRN (if applicable). 
                                            19 Vavilova Street, Moscow 
                                            INN: 7736256452 
                                            Primary State Registration 
                                            Number (OGRN): 5157746082160 
 
                                            Marketplace Limited Liability 
                                            Company 
                                            Russian Federation, 105082, 
                                            Moscow, 16/15 Spartakovskaya 
                                            Ploschad, Building 6 
                                            INN: 9701048328 
                                            Primary State Registration 
                                            Number (OGRN): 1167746803180 
       Attribute of the right assigned to the issuer to dispose of a certain 
2.4      number of votes granted by voting shares forming the authorized capital Self-disposal 
       of the organization (self-disposal; joint disposal with other entities). 
       The grounds for the issuer to acquire the right to dispose of a certain 
       number of votes granted by voting shares forming the authorized capital 
2.5      of the organization (purchasing an equity interest in the organization; 
       concluding a property trust management agreement; concluding an ordinary Acquisition of the equity 
       partnership agreement; concluding a commission agreement; concluding a  interest 
       joint-stock agreement; concluding another agreement the subject matter 
       of which includes exercise of rights certified with the shares of the 
       organization). 
       The number and share (in percent) of votes granted by voting shares   Participation share before - 
2.6      forming the authorized capital of the organization, which the issuer was 0.0% 
       entitled to dispose of before the occurrence of the relevant ground. 
 
       The number and share (in percent) of votes granted by voting shares 
2.7      forming the authorized capital of the organization, of which the issuer Participation share after - 
       was assigned the right to dispose after the occurrence of the relevant  40.0% 
       grounds. 
       The date of occurrence of the grounds for the issuer to acquire the 
2.8      right to dispose of a certain number of votes granted by voting shares  05/04/2021 
       forming the authorized capital of the organization. 
3. Signature 
 
Managing Director - Head of 
the Corporate Secretary Service of 
Sberbank 
(under Power of Attorney No. 887-D dated 16/09/2019)                            O. Tsvetkov 
 
6 April 2021 
 
L.S. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     SBER 
LEI Code:   549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 
Sequence No.: 96891 
EQS News ID:  1180876 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 06, 2021 04:53 ET (08:53 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.