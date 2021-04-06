DJ STATEMENT of the Material Fact 'On obtaining by the issuer of the right to dispose of a certain number of votes granted by voting shares forming the authorized capital of a particular organization'

Sberbank (SBER) STATEMENT of the Material Fact 'On obtaining by the issuer of the right to dispose of a certain number of votes granted by voting shares forming the authorized capital of a particular organization' 06-Apr-2021 / 11:52 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- STATEMENT of the Material Fact "On obtaining by the issuer of the right to dispose of a certain number of votes granted by voting shares forming the authorized capital of a particular organization" 1. General information 1.1 Full company name of the issuer Sberbank of Russia 1.2 Short company name of the issuer Sberbank Russian Federation, Moscow 1.3 Location of the issuer OGRN (Primary State Registration Number) of the issuer 1.4 1027700132195 INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of the issuer 1.5 7707083893 1.6 Unique code assigned by the registration authority to the issuer 1481? http://www.e-disclosure.ru/ 1.7 Websites used by the issuer to disclose information portal/company.aspx?id=3043, www.sberbank.com 1.8 Date of the reported event (material fact) (if applicable) 05/04/2021 2. Contents of the Statement Marketplace Limited Liability Company Full company name, location, INN (if applicable), OGRN (if applicable) Russian Federation, 105082, 2.1 of the organization, the right to dispose of a certain number of votes Moscow, 16/15 Spartakovskaya granted by voting shares forming the authorized capital of which is Ploschad, Building 6 assigned to the issuer. INN: 9701048328 Primary State Registration Number (OGRN): 1167746803180 Type of the right assigned to the issuer to dispose of a certain number 2.2 of votes granted by voting shares forming the authorized capital of the Indirect disposal organization (direct disposal; indirect disposal). Sberbank -> Tsifrovye Tekhnologii LLC /direct control/ -> Digital Assets LLC /indirect control/ -> Marketplace LLC / indirect control/ Tsifrovye Tekhnologii Limited Liability Company Russian Federation, 117312, 19 Vavilova Street, Moscow INN: 7736252313 Primary State Registration Number (OGRN): 1157746819966 If the issuer is assigned the right of indirect disposal - indicate subsequently all organizations controlled by the issuer (chain of organizations that are directly or indirectly controlled by the issuer), through which the issuer acquired the right to indirectly dispose of a Digital Assets Limited Liability 2.3 certain number of votes granted by voting shares forming the authorized Company capital of the organization. At the same time, each organization controlled by the issuer shall indicate the full company name, location, Russian Federation, 117312, INN (if applicable), and OGRN (if applicable). 19 Vavilova Street, Moscow INN: 7736256452 Primary State Registration Number (OGRN): 5157746082160 Marketplace Limited Liability Company Russian Federation, 105082, Moscow, 16/15 Spartakovskaya Ploschad, Building 6 INN: 9701048328 Primary State Registration Number (OGRN): 1167746803180 Attribute of the right assigned to the issuer to dispose of a certain 2.4 number of votes granted by voting shares forming the authorized capital Self-disposal of the organization (self-disposal; joint disposal with other entities). The grounds for the issuer to acquire the right to dispose of a certain number of votes granted by voting shares forming the authorized capital 2.5 of the organization (purchasing an equity interest in the organization; concluding a property trust management agreement; concluding an ordinary Acquisition of the equity partnership agreement; concluding a commission agreement; concluding a interest joint-stock agreement; concluding another agreement the subject matter of which includes exercise of rights certified with the shares of the organization). The number and share (in percent) of votes granted by voting shares Participation share before - 2.6 forming the authorized capital of the organization, which the issuer was 0.0% entitled to dispose of before the occurrence of the relevant ground. The number and share (in percent) of votes granted by voting shares 2.7 forming the authorized capital of the organization, of which the issuer Participation share after - was assigned the right to dispose after the occurrence of the relevant 40.0% grounds. The date of occurrence of the grounds for the issuer to acquire the 2.8 right to dispose of a certain number of votes granted by voting shares 05/04/2021 forming the authorized capital of the organization. 3. Signature Managing Director - Head of the Corporate Secretary Service of Sberbank (under Power of Attorney No. 887-D dated 16/09/2019) O. Managing Director - Head of the Corporate Secretary Service of Sberbank (under Power of Attorney No. 887-D dated 16/09/2019) O. Tsvetkov 6 April 2021

