Solar Integrated Roof Corp.: Solar Integrated Roofing Appoints Respected Industry Veteran Craig Widdes as President of Roofing for Southern California Region

EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2021 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, announced today that respected industry veteran Craig Widdes has been appointed as President of Roofing for Southern California, effective immediately. In this role, he will be responsible for overseeing all roofing operations across the Company's various operating brands.

Mr. Widdes brings to Solar Integrated Roofing over 30 years of experience in the roofing industry. Prior to joining Solar Integrated Roofing, he worked at CertainTeed as Territory Manager in both the commercial and residential roofing segments. During his tenure he grew residential roofing sales by over 35%, leveraging established sales and service relationships with over 40 distributors throughout the Southern California market. Earlier in his career, he founded San Diego-based Widdes Roofing which grew to over $3.0 million in annual sales during his 14-year tenure as President.

"Craig is a natural fit with the Solar Integrated Roofing team, bringing with him extensive experience built throughout a lifetime in the roofing industry, said David Massey, Chief Executive Officer of Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation. "His established network throughout the Southern California market in particular will help us further scale our portfolio of brands, freeing me up to focus on acquisitions and growth into adjacent markets, while concurrently creating new cross-selling opportunities across our various business segments. I look forward to working closely with Craig to drive our firm to the next stage of growth, helping to drive long-term value creation for our shareholders."

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (OTC: SIRC), is an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company specializing in commercial and residential properties in the Southern California market. The Company's broad array of solutions include sales and installation of solar energy systems, battery backup and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to roofing, HVAC and related electrical contracting work. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.solarintegratedroofing.com.

