Capstone Turbine Corporation: Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Receives 600-Kilowatt Clean Energy Order for a Data Center Application in Eastern Europe

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2021 / Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST), the world's leading manufacturer of clean technology microturbine energy systems, announced today that it received an order for a C600 Signature Series (C600S) microturbine system to be installed in a critical power application for a Russian data center. The order, secured by BMTec (www.biemtec.ru), is expected to be commissioned in October 2021.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), demand for data center services will continue to grow, driven by media streaming and emerging technologies such as AI, virtual reality, 5G and blockchain. As efficiency trends of current technologies slow in coming years, new, more efficient technologies will be needed to keep pace with growing energy demand.

"Expanding our revenue growth in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa is one part of our six-element revenue growth strategy, which also includes our internal solutions sales organization," said Darren Jamison, President and Chief Executive Officer of Capstone Turbine.

"Last week, we announced a C400S system to be installed at an aluminum smelting operation in Saudi Arabia, owned and operated by Ma'aden Aluminum. That order was secured by Capstone's internal solutions sales team. These two wins highlight the positive impact of our new revenue growth strategy," added Mr. Jamison.

The project will be split into two phases. The system is scheduled to first provide electricity, with a plan to later update it to provide combined heating and cooling capabilities in a second stage. Once complete, the C600S package is expected to provide the data center with electricity, hot water, and chilled water 24/7/365.

The 600-kilowatt (kW) microturbine will be installed in dual mode configuration, which means the system can run in parallel with or independent of the electric utility grid. This is intended to ensure the data center has secure and reliable power, even in the event of a grid outage, with no operational downtime. The innovative trigeneration system will allow the customer to save money while generating their own on-site IT-grade power offering high availability, or "eight 9s" of reliability.

"A Capstone trigeneration system was selected by the customer for its economic benefits as well, as its unparalleled ability to generate power and thermal energy on-site at the source," said Aleksy Zakharov, Chief Technology Officer of BMTec.

Because data centers have high electricity and cooling requirements and operate continuously with a nearly constant load, they represent great candidates for Capstone's microturbine solutions. Through increased efficiency of on-site power generation and by utilizing the waste heat from the microturbine, data centers can reduce operational costs and greenhouse gas emissions, thus making green by being green.

About Capstone Turbine Corporation

Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST) is the world's leading producer of highly efficient, low-emission, resilient microturbine energy systems. Capstone microturbines serve multiple vertical markets worldwide, including natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation and microgrids. Capstone offers a comprehensive product lineup via our direct sales team, as well as our global distribution network. Capstone provides scalable solutions from 30 kWs to 10 MWs that operate on a variety of fuels and are the ideal solution for today's multi-technology distributed power generation projects.

For customers with limited capital or short-term needs, Capstone offers rental systems; for more information, contact: rentals@capstoneturbine.com. To date, Capstone has shipped nearly 10,000 units to 83 countries and in FY20, saved customers an estimated $219 million in annual energy costs and 368,000 tons of carbon.

For more information about the company, please visit www.capstoneturbine.com. Follow Capstone Turbine on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram , Facebook and YouTube.

