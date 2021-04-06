Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.04.2021
Countdown zur Kommerzialisierung? Revolutionärer Forschungsdurchbruch in Reichweite?
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Change of ICB for GreenMobility A/S

Please notice that as per 7 April 2021, the ICB classification for
GreenMobility A/S will be changed, cf. below. 



ISIN     DK0060817898 
---------------------------
Name     GreenMobility
---------------------------
Short name  GREENM    
---------------------------
Orderbook ID 138514    
---------------------------



New ICB Classification

Industry code   50 - Industrials         
-----------------------------------------------------
Super sector code 5020 - Industrial Goods & Services
-----------------------------------------------------







For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33
93 33 66
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
