Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Change of ICB for GreenMobility A/S

Please notice that as per 7 April 2021, the ICB classification for GreenMobility A/S will be changed, cf. below. ISIN DK0060817898 --------------------------- Name GreenMobility --------------------------- Short name GREENM --------------------------- Orderbook ID 138514 --------------------------- New ICB Classification Industry code 50 - Industrials ----------------------------------------------------- Super sector code 5020 - Industrial Goods & Services ----------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66