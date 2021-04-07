Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2021) - Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (TSXV: VM) (OTC: VYYRF) has received two license approvals from Health Canada for its MultiX barium sulfate powder. The two licenses cover both oral and rectal applications. MultiX is specifically designed for oral suspension and indicated for use in single contrast radiographic examinations of the esophagus, stomach, duodenum and small bowel to visualize the gastrointestinal tract in adult and pediatric patients.

MultiX, along with the recent approval for SmoothX, the company's barium radiographic contrast suspension specifically formulated for CT Scans, and HDX Ba, (HDX barium) a barium radiographic contrast powder specifically formulated for Fluoroscopy barium X-Ray procedures, gives the company 3 Health Canada approved and licensed drugs, with 2 more in the offing.

Contrast materials, which may be taken orally or rectally, are used to improve pictures of the inside of the body helping to distinguish or "contrast" selected areas of the body from surrounding tissue allowing the radiologist to distinguish normal from abnormal conditions.

At the time of the recent Health Canada approvals for SmoothX and HDX Ba, Brent Willis, President and CEO, had stated: "Voyageur's business plan has always been to launch Barium Contrast Radiographic Suspension products into the Canadian marketplace initially, then pursue other markets. This approval is the critical milestone to allow our company to transition to a cash flowing pharmaceutical company."

Voyageur is building a suite of barium radiographic contrast media products and is working with its custom manufacturer, Alberta Veterinarian Laboratories ("AVL"), which owns and operates a brand new, multi-million dollar, state-of-the-art, Good Manufacturing Practice drug manufacturing facility in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Voyageur recently signed a cost plus manufacturing agreement with AVL, which allows Voyageur to begin the process of formulating, testing and creating new high quality health products for the clinical radiology market products, with AVL committing specific mixing and fill lines for Voyageur's production.

Upon conclusion of testing, phase one marketing is expected to begin, followed by sales and distribution to the Canadian, US, and international markets, with Voyageur applying for registration applications on a country-by-country basis, including FDA licenses in the United States. To prepare for its launch of sales programs for the Canadian and international markets, the company is looking to add highly-experienced radiographic contrast media professionals to its team to support its scientific research and development programs in order to capitalize on the opportunities to expand its high-quality barium and iodine contrast product portfolio into global markets.

Voyageur is unique, as it is sourcing its own main ingredients from its own mineral deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in three barium sulfate projects in British Columbia including two properties suitable in grade for the industrial barite marketplace, as well as significant interests in a high-grade iodine, lithium & bromine brine project located in Utah, USA.

Ultimately, Voyageur has plans to build all the required infrastructure to become 100% self-sufficient with all manufacturing and is moving forward with its business plan of becoming the only fully integrated company in the radio-contrast medical field, by controlling all primary input costs under the motto of: "From the Earth to the Bottle"

For more information, please visit www.VoyageurPharmaceuticals.ca, contact Brent Willis, President and CEO, by email at brent@vpharma.ca, or Ron Love, CFO, at 403-818-6086 or by email at ronl@vpharma.ca.

