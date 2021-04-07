GROUPE GORGE: Groupe Gorgé announces the availability of its 2020 Universal Registration Document including the Annual Financial Report.

Groupe Gorgé (Euronext Paris: GOE) has filed its 2020 Universal Registration Document including the Annual Financial Report with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers - AMF) on April 7, 2021.



The Universal Registration Document is available to the public in accordance with French law and may be viewed or downloaded at www.groupe-gorge.com, under the Finance section, "Documents" in French, the English version will be available in the coming days. The Universal Registration Document is also available on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org).



The 2020 Universal Registration Document includes:

the Annual Financial Report, comprising the consolidated financial statements, the parent company financial statements, the management report and the related Statutory Auditors' reports;

the Statutory Auditors' special report on related-party agreements and commitments;

the Board of Directors' corporate governance report;

information relating to the fees paid to the Statutory Auditors;

the Declaration of extra-financial performance;

the required information in relation to the share repurchase program; and

the draft resolutions presented at the Shareholders' meeting on June 18, 2021 as well as the Board of Directors' report on those resolutions.





About Groupe Gorgé

Groupe Gorgé is a high-tech industrial group driven by a strong entrepreneurial culture. The Group is present in 3D printing, drones, engineering and protection systems and employs nearly 1,850 people. The Group generated revenue of €231 million in 2020.

More information on www.groupe-gorge.com Groupe Gorgé is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (GOE).





Upcoming events

• 28/04/2021 (after market): Q1 2021 revenue

• 18/06/2021 (after market): Shareholders' meeting

• 28/07/2021 (after market): Q2 2021 revenue

• 16/09/2021 (after market): H1 2021 results

• 28/10/2021 (after market): Q3 2021 revenue





Contact:

Investor relations

Hugo Soussan

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 77 69 47 86

h.soussan@groupe-gorge.com

Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72

apetureaux@actus.fr



Media relations

Manon Clairet

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

mclairet@actus.fr





Disclaimer

Groupe Gorgé press releases may contain forward-looking statements regarding Groupe Gorgé's targets. These forward-looking statements reflect Groupe Gorgé's current expectations. Such forward-looking statements and targets depend on known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those anticipated herein. Some of these risk factors are set forth and detailed in our Universal registration document, available on our website www.groupe-gorge.com. This list of risks, uncertainties and other factors is not limitative. This press release and the information it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or to subscribe, or a solicitation to purchase or subscribe shares or securities in Groupe Gorgé or in its listed subsidiaries in any country whatsoever.

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

x5htYZacZZnJmWyclploaGlmbWyXlmaYbmmVyGFxaZ7HmHFix2llapWeZm9pmm5n

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-68591-groupe-gorge_availability-urd-2020_uk.pdf