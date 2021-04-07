Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.04.2021
Breaking News! Ex-Johnson & Johnson-Spezialist nun bei InnoCan Pharma an Bord!
WKN: A2N9YZ ISIN: FI4000354162 
Frankfurt
07.04.21
08:10 Uhr
0,055 Euro
-0,001
-1,79 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEXSTIM OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEXSTIM OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
07.04.2021
Nexstim Oyj: Nexstim Plc: Directed Share Issue without consideration

Company announcement, inside information, Helsinki, 7 April 2021 at 8.15 PM (EEST)

Nexstim Plc: Directed Share Issue without consideration

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces with reference to the company announcements dated 8 March 2021 regarding a subscription rights issue ("Share Issue")and approval of a EU growth prospectus ("Prospectus") as well as the subscription underwriting commitments provided for the Company in connection with such Share Issue.

Company's major shareholders, Ossi Haapaniemi, Kyösti Kakkonen and Leena Niemistö, jointly with related-party companies / book entry accounts controlled by each, as well as the certain members of the company's Board of Directors and management team, committed on certain terms and conditions, to subscribing for in aggregate approximately 47.83% of the offer shares ("Offer Shares") in the above-mentioned Share Issue as follows:

Commitment provided bySubscription commitment (in EUR)Subscription commitment (Offer Shares)% of all Offer Shares
Ossi Haapaniemi with his related-party companies722,608.6524,086,95510.96
Kyösti Kakkonen with his related-party companies and book-entry accounts controlled1,200,000.0040,000,00018.20
Leena Niemistö representing Kaikarhenni Oy1,100,000.0036,666,66716.68
Member of Board of Directors Martin Forss40,000.001,333,3340.61
Member of Board of Directors Tomas Holmberg5,000.00166,6670.08
Managing director Mikko Karvinen 30,000.001,000,0000.45
Management team member Hanna Kotola 25,000.00833,3340.38
Management team member Joonas Juokslahti 5,000.00166,6670.08
Management team member Gustaf Järnefelt14,000.00466,6670.21
Management team member Jarmo Laine6,321.06210,7020.10
Management team member Henri Hannula6,000.00200,0000.09
In total3,153,929.71105 130 99347.83


In accordance with the terms of the subscription underwriting commitments, the Company shall give to those parties who have provided subscription underwriting commitments an underwriting commitment fee corresponding to 4% of the aggregate amount of the subscription underwriting commitment by issuing up to 4,205,236 new shares of the Company ("New Shares") to those parties without consideration. The total amount of the underwriting commitment fee payable to each such party in shares of the Company is equal to the amount of the fee based on the above-mentioned respective subscription underwriting commitment divided by the subscription price of the Share Issue i.e. EUR 0,03. The Company is entitled to reimburse the possible remainder of the underwriting commitment fee in cash to the commitment provider.

Pursuant to the share issue authorization of 5,000,000 shares provided for the Board of Directors by the extraordinary general meeting on 1 March 2021 and based on the above-mentioned subscription underwriting commitments, the Board of Directors of the Company has today decided to issue, in a directed share issue, in total 4,205,236 New Shares of the Company without consideration in accordance with section 17 chapter 9 of the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act as follows:

Shares received byShares (number)
Haapaniemi Ossi Antero 495,556
Haapaniemi Ossi Antero249,988
Haapaniemi Ossi / Kalksten Finance Oy63,471
Haapaniemi Ossi / Kalksten Properties Koy154,462
Kyösti Kakkonen / Joensuun Kauppa ja Kone Oy933,333
Kyösti Kakkonen / K22 Finance Oy266,666
Kyösti Kakkonen / Kakkonen Kari Heikki Ilmari266,666
Kyösti Kakkonen / Bocap Investment Oy133,333
Leena Niemistö / Kaikarhenni Oy1,466,666
Martin Forss53,333
Tomas Holmberg6,666
Mikko Karvinen40,000
Hanna Kotola33,333
Joonas Juokslahti6,666
Gustaf Järnefelt18,666
Jarmo Laine8,428
Henri Hannula8,000


As the subscription underwriting commitments have been material to the successful outcome of the Share Issue, and taking into account the particularly material significance of the Share Issue to financing of the company's business and for overall continuation of its operations, the Board of Directors considers that there is a particularly weighty financial reason for the directed share issue without consideration both from the point of view of the Company as well as the interests of all its shareholders.

The New Shares issued represent approximately 0.6 per cent of all the shares in the Company after the registration, including also the Offer Shares subscribed in the Company's subscription rights issue which are expected to be registered within the Trade Register on 12 April 2021.

The New Shares are expected to be registered with the Finnish Trade Register on or about 12 April 2021 and are expected to be listed on First North Finland on or about 13 April 2021 and First North Sweden on or about 14 April 2021. After the New Shares have been registered with the Finnish Trade Register (considering also Offer Shares subscribed in the Company's subscription rights issue which are also expected to be registered with the Trade Register on 12 April 2021), the total number of registered shares in the Company will be 663 639 370.


NEXSTIM PLC

Leena Niemistö, Chair of the Board of Directors


Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Leena Niemistö, Chair
+358 9 2727 170
leena.niemisto@nexstim.com

Erik Penser Bank AB


About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective therapies and diagnostics for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology called SmartFocus. It is a navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

SmartFocus technology is used in Nexstim's proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercializing its SmartFocus based Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information please visit www.nexstim.com

Attachment

  • liite 5.2_ maksuton suunnattu osakeanti_ENG_FINAL (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/66b0db71-9000-4003-8960-e3d930772858)

