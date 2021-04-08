Sistema PJSFC: Sistema announces financial -3

DJ Sistema PJSFC: Sistema announces financial results for the fourth quarter and FY 2020

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sistema announces financial results for the fourth quarter and FY 2020 Moscow, Russia - 8 April 2021 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema", the "Corporation", or together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, the "Group") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a Russian publicly traded investment company, today announces its unaudited consolidated financial results in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the fourth quarter of 2020 (4Q 2020) and its audited consolidated financial results in accordance with IFRS for the full year ending 31 December 2020 (FY 2020). FY 2020 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Consolidated revenue[1] grew by 5.7% year-on-year to RUB 691.6 billion. - Adjusted OIBDA[2] increased by 5.5% year-on-year to RUB 236.3 billion. - Adjusted OIBDA margin remained flat year-on-year at 34.2%. - Adjusted net profit attributable to Sistema was RUB 16.0 billion. 4Q 2020 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Consolidated revenue increased by 6.9% year-on-year to RUB 193.4 billion. - Adjusted OIBDA increased by 6.1% year-on-year to RUB 56.2 billion. - Adjusted OIBDA margin decreased by 0.2 p.p. year-on-year to 29.1%. - Adjusted net profit attributable to Sistema was RUB 20.9 billion. KEY GROUP HIGHLIGHTS IN 4Q 2020 - IPO of Ozon[3]. In November 2020 Ozon held an IPO of American Depositary Shares (ADSs) on the NASDAQ and obtained a listing of its ADSs on Moscow Exchange. Total proceeds to the company, including the greenshoe as well as proceeds from a parallel private placement in which Sistema invested USD 67.5 million, totalled approximately USD 1.25 billion. Following completion of the IPO, fulfilment of the private placement agreement and conversion of convertible loans previously provided to Ozon, Sistema's total stake in Ozon stood at 33.1%[4]. - Debt capital markets programme. In November 2020 the Corporation completed a secondary placement of series 001P-04 exchange-traded bonds. The Corporation repurchased RUB 4.3 billion of bonds out of a total RUB 6.5 billion in the issue through a tender offer, and subsequently placed all of the repurchased bonds through a secondary placement with an annual coupon rate of 6.35% at 100.15% of the nominal value. Also in November 2020 Sistema placed RUB 5 billion of series 001?-16 bonds with a put option after 2.25 years and a coupon rate of 6.10% per annum, and RUB 14 billion of series 001?-17 bonds with a put option after 4.5 years and a coupon rate of 6.75% per annum. - Extension of Sistema's buyback programme. In December 2020 Sistema announced an extension of the Corporation's buyback programme to 31 December 2021. Launched on 17 September 2019, the programme provides for the repurchase of up to RUB 3.0 billion worth of the Corporation's ordinary shares by a wholly owned subsidiary of Sistema. The maximum number of Shares to be repurchased under the Programme is capped at 300 million. As of 8 April 2021, 120.6 million shares had been repurchased for a total of RUB 1.6 billion. - MTS stock buyback. As part of MTS's programme to repurchase up to RUB 15 billion of shares, Sistema's wholly owned subsidiary Sistema Finance S.A. sold 14,534,801 ordinary shares of PJSC MTS for a total consideration of RUB 4.8 billion to LLC Bastion, a wholly owned subsidiary of MTS. CORPORATE EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD - Development of the pharmaceuticals business. In February 2021 Sistema and its financial partner, VTB Group ("VTB"), contributed their 56.2% stake in OJSC Sintez to the equity of Binnopharm Group LLC. At the same time, Sistema, VTB and a consortium of investors consisting of the Russia-China Investment Fund (a fund established by the Russian Direct Investment Fund and China Investment Corporation) and major Middle East funds contributed an 85.6% stake in JSC Alium to the equity of Binnopharm Group LLC. As a result, the effective stake of Sistema together with VTB in Binnopharm Group is 79%, and the investor consortium holds 15.8%. In March 2021 Group acquired a 32.4% stake in Sintez from JSC National Immunobiological Company, controlled by State Corporation Rostec. PROGRESS IN ESG - Debut ESG financing. In November 2020 Sistema secured its first ESG financing from Sberbank. The RUB 10 billion credit line includes an option to tie the interest rate on each loan to sustainability performance (Sustainability Improvement Loan). Under the agreement Sistema committed to adopting its Environmental Policy and integrating responsible investment principles into its investment process. The transaction was the first ESG loan agreement between a Russian borrower and a Russian bank, and sets new standards for responsible investment in Russia. - Integration of ESG principles into portfolio management. In December 2020 the Board of Directors approved an updated set of investment criteria that integrate ESG factors into the investment process, thus fulfilling one of the KPIs under the Sberbank agreement. - Improved CDP rating. Sistema and MTS were both ranked among the top seven out of 29 Russian companies that voluntarily disclosed climate data in line with the international CDP (formerly known as Carbon Disclosure Project) reporting system in 2020. As a result, Sistema and MTS improved their positions in the global CDP rating to "B". Vladimir Chirakhov, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sistema, said: "In 2020 the Corporation increased revenue by 5.7% and adjusted OIBDA by 5.5%, thanks to contributions from MTS, Segezha Group, Steppe and Medsi. Our key consolidated portfolio companies overcame the challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, and were able to quickly adjust their business models and adapt their products and services to the new realities, which is reflected in their strong annual financial performance. MTS delivered strong growth due both to revenue growth in the core telecommunications segment as well as strong performance in other segments. Segezha Group achieved record revenue for the year and maintained a high level of profitability. Steppe delivered significant growth across its financial metrics as global grain prices increased and due to higher operational efficiency. Medsi grew revenue and OIBDA even despite the impact of restrictions on patient footfall in the first half of the year. "2020 was a year of transformation for our business. We completed our exit from Detsky Mir, held a successful IPO of Ozon that crystalised the value of this asset and established a foundation for the further expansion of the business. We also expanded our presence in the pharmaceuticals sector, combining our assets into Binnopharm Group, which is already one of Russia's largest pharma producers and has the potential to become a focus of consolidation in the industry. "The Corporation continues to seek out new sources of growth, using the significant dividend income received from our portfolio companies as an investment resource. As part of this strategy our joint venture with Sber has acquired a stake in Elektrozavod Group, which includes transformer equipment production facilities in Moscow and Ufa, maintenance divisions, research and design institutes, an engineering centre and land plots totalling 19 hectares in the centre of Moscow. Our ambition is to create a leading Russian producer of transformer equipment using the acquired production facilities." *** Conference call information Sistema's management will host a conference call today at 10:00 am (New York time) / 3:00 pm (London time) / 4:00 pm (CEST) / 5:00 pm (Moscow time) to present and discuss the 4Q and FY 2020 results. SISTEMA RESULTS REVIEW (RUB million) 4Q 2020 4Q 2019 Change FY 2020 FY 2019 Change Revenue 193,366 180,847 6.9% 691,626 654,303 5.7% Adj. OIBDA 56,181 52,972 6.1% 236,340 224,016 5.5% Operating income 22,581 7,476 202.1% 109,404 86,828 26.0% Net profit attributable to Sistema 17,516 7,682 128.0% 10,216 28,597 (64.3%) Adj. net profit attributable to Sistema 20,874 26,837 (22.2%) 15,998 53,379 (70.0%)

In 2020 Sistema's consolidated revenue increased by 5.7% year-on-year to RUB 691.6 billion, driven by revenue growth at key assets: at MTS thanks to higher mobile services revenue and strong growth in new business segments (Fintech, Media and B2B Digital & Cloud); at Segezha Group as a result of revenue growth due to increased sales volumes of paper packaging and sawn timber as well as higher prices for plywood and sawn timber; at Agroholding Steppe thanks to increased revenue in all key segments; and at Medsi as a result of a higher average cheque as Medsi delivered COVID-19 diagnostics and treatment, as well as expansion of the out-patient network in Moscow and the acquisition of clinics in Izhevsk.

Group Adjusted OIBDA[5] grew by 5.5% year-on-year to RUB 236.3 billion in 2020 primarily due to increases in adjusted OIBDA at portfolio companies: at MTS following revenue growth, despite a significant decrease in revenues from international roaming and the creation of provisions at MTS and MTS Bank; at Segezha Group following revenue growth and despite higher logistics costs and pressure on prices for most products during the year; at Steppe due to increased operational efficiency at new land assets, the execution of an effective trading strategy, and growth of sales prices for own agricultural produce, increased profitability in the Agrotrading segment and positive dynamics in international trading, as well as growth of production volumes in the Dairy Farming segment and successful execution of a time arbitrage strategy in the Sugar and Grocery Trading segment; and at Medsi following revenue and thanks to participation in a JV with Capital Group to build the Nebo residential complex.

In 2020 adjusted net profit decreased by 70.0% year-on-year to RUB 16.0 billion. The dynamics of net profit year-on-year were influenced by the sale of 100% shares in Leader-Invest and its deconsolidation, the public offering of18.3% of Detsky Mir shares, deconsolidation and reclassification of the remaining stake in Detsky Mir (33.4%) as investment in associates in 2019.

Group SG&A costs grew by 4.5% in 2020 primarily due to increased SG&A at the Corporate Centre as a result of the impact of higher costs and bonus payments connected to monetisations and capital markets transactions, as well as the renewal of the LTI programme previously suspended in 2018. Group SG&A costs were also impacted by higher SG&A at Segezha Group due to higher fees charged by logistics companies amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and the effect of currency fluctuations.

Group capex increased by 8.6% year-on-year to RUB 127.8 billion in 2020 as a result of increased investment at MTS in network development, and also impacted by the FX-denominated component of capex in the context of rouble depreciation, as well as expansion and modernisation of production capacities at Segezha Group. OVERVIEW OF PORTFOLIO COMPANIES MTS LEADING TELECOMMUNICATIONS OPERATOR AND DIGITAL SERVICES PROVIDER IN RUSSIA

(RUB mln)[6] 4Q 2020 4Q 2019 Change FY 2020 FY 2019 Change Revenue 133,707 124,441 7.4% 494,926 470,605 5.2% Adj. OIBDA[7] 52,097 50,913 2.3% 214,895 212,818 1.0% Adj. OIBDA margin 39.0% 40.9% (1.9 p.p.) 43.4% 45.2% (1.8 p.p.) Operating income 25,728 26,461 (2.8%) 112,638 116,623 (3.4%) Adj. net profit attributable to Sistema[8] 6,940 2,777 149.9% 31,753 25,403 25.0%

In 4Q 2020, MTS's revenue increased by 7.4% year-on-year to RUB 133.7 billion, driven by growth of mobile services revenue, sales of handsets and fixed-line revenue growth. For FY 2020, revenue grew by 5.2% year-on-year to RUB 494.9 billion, mainly due to growth in mobile services revenue in part on the back of repricing in 1Q 2020. In addition to the key Telecom segment, other business segments also delivered growth including Fintech, Media and B2B Digital & Cloud, which accounted for approximately a third of MTS's revenue growth.

In 4Q 2020, adjusted OIBDA totalled RUB 52.1 billion, up 2.3% year-on-year on the back of revenue growth, despite the creation of operating provisions. For FY 2020, adjusted OIBDA increased by 1.0% year-on-year to RUB 214.9 billion, following revenue. Growth was dampened by a decrease in high-margin revenue from international roaming and the creation of provisions at MTS and MTS Bank.

The adjusted OIBDA margin in 4Q 2020 and FY 2020 was 39.0% and 43.4%, respectively.

In 4Q 2020, adjusted net profit increased significantly by 149.9% year-on-year to RUB 6.9 billion, due to a non-cash loss on the sale of the business in Ukraine in 4Q 2019, as well as FX revaluation and a positive effect from derivatives. For FY 2020, adjusted net profit increased by 25.0% year-on-year to RUB 31.8 billion due to stable revenue from the telecom business, lower net interest expenses on the back of lower interest rates, and also the effect of FX derivatives used to manage FX risk.

Capex. In FY 2020, capex increased year-on-year, mainly due to increased investments in network development and due to the impact of the FX-denominated portion of capex during a period of rouble depreciation.

Dividends. In 2020, MTS paid regular dividends of RUB 29.5 per ordinary share (RUB 59.0 per ADR), as well as special dividends of RUB 13.25 per ordinary share (RUB 26.5 per ADR) in 1Q 2020 related to the sale of VF Ukraine. OUTLOOK FOR 2021 For 2021 MTS forecasts at least 4% revenue growth, at least 4% OIBDA growth, and cash capex of approximately RUB 100-110 billion. KEY HIGHLIGHTS IN 4Q 2020 AND AFTER THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD Appointment of new President and CEO. In March 2021, MTS appointed Vyacheslav Nikolaev as President and CEO. He was previously MTS's First Vice President of Customer Experience, Marketing and Ecosystem Development. 5G rollout. In March 2021, MTS launched Russia's first large-scale 5G pilot user network in the 4.9GHz band at 14 popular locations across Moscow. Partnership with Yandex Plus. MTS announced a partnership with Yandex Plus allowing MTS Premium users access to Yandex Plus on special conditions and Yandex Plus users access to MTS Premium. Stock buyback. On 18 March 2021, MTS's Board of Directors approved the repurchase of up to RUB 15 billion worth of ordinary shares (including ADSs) by the end of 2021. ESG progress. In March 2021, MTS's Board of Directors approved the creation of a new ESG Committee. The committee will be responsible for overseeing the implementation and execution of sustainability principles, as well as for helping MTS's management bodies to form an overarching ESG strategy. MTS also placed its first social bonds, totalling RUB 5 billion. The funds will be used to bring internet access to nearly 5 thousand socially significant facilities across eight Russian regions. SEGEZHA GROUP LEADING RUSSIAN VERTICALLY INTEGRATED FORESTRY HOLDING

(RUB mln) 4Q 2020 4Q 2019 Change FY 2020 FY 2019 Change Revenue 18,809 14,757 27.5% 68,987 58,495 17.9% OIBDA 6,174 3,871 59.5% 17,457 13,993 24.8% OIBDA margin 32.8% 26.2% 6.6 p.p. 25.3% 23.9% 1.4 p.p. Operating income 4,572 2,207 107.2% 11,185 8,333 34.2% Adj. net profit/(loss) attributable to Sistema 4,059 817 397.1% (1,324) 5,040 -

Segezha Group's revenue increased by 27.5% year-on-year to RUB 18.8 billion in 4Q 2020. Growth was mainly driven by higher sales volumes of paper packaging and higher prices for paper packaging, sawn timber and plywood amid a recovery in the construction industry. For FY 2020, Segezha Group increased revenue by 17.9% to RUB 69.0 billion, due to an increase in sales volumes of paper packaging and sawn timber, as well as an increase in prices for plywood and sawn timber. Positive revenue dynamics were significantly impacted by changes in average exchange rates year-on-year. In 2020, the EUR and USD strengthened against the RUB by 14% and 11%, respectively. In 4Q 2020, the EUR and USD strengthened by 29% and 20%, respectively. The share of FX-denominated earnings stood at 72.0% in FY 2020, and 70.8% for 4Q 2020.

Segezha Group's OIBDA in 4Q 2020 grew by 59.5% year-on-year to RUB 6.2 billion, following revenue growth and thanks to effective cost-control and the effect of RUB depreciation. In FY 2020, OIBDA increased by 24.8% year-on-year to RUB 17.5 billion, due to growth in prices for plywood and sawn timber and despite increasing logistics costs and pressure on prices for the majority of Segezha's products during the year.

The OIBDA margin increased by 6.6 p.p. year-on-year to 32.8% in 4Q 2020 and by 1.4 p.p. to 25.3% in FY 2020.

Adjusted net profit in 4Q 2020 grew by 397% year-on-year following OIBDA growth and due to the effect of exchange-rate differences from revaluation of the company's FX-denominated debt. For FY 2020, Segezha recorded a net loss due to revaluation of FX-denominated debt. Excluding currency impacts, net profit for FY 2020 grew by 170% year-on-year.

In 4Q 2020, capital expenditure amounted to RUB 2.2 billion, and was focused on construction of a CLT plant, purchases of logging equipment, implementation of SAP S/4HANA, upgrades of existing production facilities and the purchase of converting lines.

In 2020, paper production increased by 3.6% year-on-year to 402.0 thousand tonnes[9] in 2020, mainly due to measures taken to boost efficiency.

Paper sales volumes increased by 13.8% year-on-year to 289.1 thousand tonnes following growth in production volumes and due to sales of inventoried product. Additional volumes were sold to both existing customers as well as to new customers in China, India, Chile, Argentina and other markets. In 2020, paper sack production increased by 2.3% year-on-year to 1,290.8 million units, following growth of sales. The sales volume of paper sacks amounted to 1,300.8 million units[10], up 5.1% year-on-year. Growth was driven by increased sales volumes at Segezha's European and Russian conversion facilities. In Russia, high demand was due to a shortage of imported products, which also supported an increase in shipment prices. In Europe, demand growth was predominantly concentrated in the construction industry. Plywood production in 2020 amounted to 192.0 thousand cubic metres, unchanged from 2019. Plywood sales volumes increased by 1.9% year-on-year in 2020 to 185.6 thousand cubic metres. In addition to higher sales volumes, revenue growth was also due to higher prices for plywood and an increased share of high-margin products. In FY 2020, sawn timber production grew by 17.5% year-on-year to 1,191.5 thousand cubic metres due to the acquisition in early 2020 of Karelian Wood Company LLC, a logging and woodworking enterprise, as well as an increase in production volumes of existing enterprises. In addition, the reallocation of production capacity at the Sokol PPM from glulam products (CDC) to sawn timber in 2H 2020 had a significant impact. This reallocation was due to the commissioning of a new splicing line to replace an old line, and will increase glulam production capacity at the Sokol PPM by 20%. Sawn timber sales volumes in FY 2020 increased by 21.1% year-on-year to 1,217.3 thousand cubic metres following the increase in production volumes. KEY HIGHLIGHTS IN 4Q 2020 AND AFTER THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD

New high-tech paper packaging production line. In November 2020, Segezha installed a new paper packaging production line at the Segezha facility with capacity of 87 million paper sacks per year. The production line uses digital technology to apply glue to packaging, which improves both the quality and speed of gluing while reducing the environmental impact of the finished product.

Expansion of consumer packaging production capacities. In 4Q 2020, preparations began for the installation of four new consumer packaging production lines in the Moscow region with combined capacity of more than 96 million sacks per year.

Launch of new CLT plant. In February 2021, a new cross-laminated timber (CLT) plant with capacity of 50,000 cubic metres was launched in the Vologda region. This represents Russia's first major production facility manufacturing this modern building construction material.

ESG progress. In December 2020, Segezha Group's Board of Directors approved a new health and safety strategy, as well as a new environmental strategy. Both strategies aim to implement global best practices and standards in the Company's business processes.

In March 2021, Segezha Group became a member of the UN Global Compact. The initiative brings together over 16,000 organizations from more than 160 different countries who have strategies that meet certain ESG criteria.

In April 2021, the Board of Directors approved the group's Sustainability Strategy as well as an ESG Policy for the period through 2025. Segezha's new Sustainability Strategy is based on four pillars: innovative forest business; making Russia's forest regions a better place to live; climate-smart forest management and production; and responsible forest supply chain. AGROHOLDING STEPPE ONE OF RUSSIA'S LARGEST AGRICULTURE HOLDINGS AND LAND OWNERS

(RUB million)[11] 4Q 2020 4Q 2019 Change FY 2020 FY 2019 Change Revenue 10,533 9,384 12.2% 32,824 28,487 15.2% OIBDA[12] 4,428 627 606.0% 9,321 4,190 122.5% OIBDA margin 42.0% 6.7% 35.4 p.p. 28.4% 14.7% 13.7 p.p. Operating income 3,774 105 3,480.7% 7,368 2,694 173.5% Net profit/(loss) attributable to Sistema 2,297 (1,303) - 3,909 (584) - OIBDA including AGK Yuzhny[13] 4,428 397 1,010.1% 9,697 4,103 136.3%

Steppe's revenue for 4Q 2020 grew by 12.2% year-on-year to RUB 10.5 billion. Revenue for FY 2020 grew by 15.2% to RUB 32.8 billion due to positive dynamics in all key business segments. Revenue in the Field Crops and Agrotrading segments grew thanks to execution of an effective sales strategy and growth of grain prices. Positive dynamics in the Dairy Farming segment were the result of growth in the dairy herd size and increased productivity. Revenue in the Sugar and Grocery Trading segment grew thanks to execution of a time arbitrage strategy.

In 4Q 2020 OIBDA increased by 606.0% year-on-year to RUB 4.4 billion due to effective execution of agricultural produce sales transactions, growth of sales of high-margin niche crops and an increase in global prices for agricultural products. In FY 2020 OIBDA increased by 122.5% year-on-year to RUB 9.3 billion primarily due to higher operational efficiency at new land assets, execution of an effective trading strategy and growth of sales prices for own agricultural products, and also thanks to an increase in profitability in the Agrotrading segment and positive dynamics in international trading. The increase in OIBDA was also driven by growth of production volumes in the Dairy Farming segment and the successful execution of a time arbitrage strategy in the Sugar and Grocery Products Trading segment, as well as logistics chains optimisation.

The OIBDA margin in 4Q 2020 increased by 35.4 p.p. year-on-year to 42.0%. For FY 2020 the OIBDA margin was 28.4%, an increase of 13.7 p.p. year-on-year.

In 4Q 2020 and FY 2020 Steppe's net profit was RUB 2.3 billion and RUB 3.9 billion, respectively, compared to a net loss in the previous year, thanks to positive OIBDA dynamics.

Steppe's capex for 2020 totalled RUB 2.5 billion and was primarily allocated to upgrading agricultural machinery and infrastructure improvements, as well as construction and upgrades of dairy farms and acquisition of new land plots.

Net debt in FY 2020 increased year-on-year due to asset acquisitions in 1H 2020 and implementation of the capex programme.

Steppe's land bank as of the end of 2020 stood at 565,000 hectares. The gross harvest as of 31 December 2020 stood at 1,253,000 tonnes. Thanks to intelligent deployment of agricultural technologies amid challenging weather conditions, harvest volumes remained high.

Total area of orchards totalled 780 hectares.

Sales volumes in the Agrotrading segment in 2020 totalled 1,200,000 tonnes. The average export price of wheat in the first half of the 2020 grain season increased by 25% year-on-year

The Dairy Farming segment demonstrated solid growth: in 4Q 2020 gross milk yield grew by 17.1% year-on-year to approximately 19 thousand tonnes, while average daily milk production per cow was 31 kg and the dairy herd reached 6,687 head of cattle. The average price per litre of milk in 4Q 2020 was RUB 31.5, compared to RUB 29.9 per litre in 4Q 2019.

Sales volumes in the Sugar and Grocery Trading segment in 2020 grew by 7.5% year-on-year to 330,000 tonnes, with high-margin transactions executed as part of the time arbitrage trading strategy supporting OIBDA growth for the segment. MEDSI LEADING PRIVATE HEALTHCARE OPERATOR IN RUSSIA

(RUB million) 4Q 2020 4Q 2019 Change FY 2020 FY 2019 Change Revenue 7,797 6,238 25.0% 25,041 22,322 12.2% Adj. OIBDA[14] 2,781 1,880 47.9% 6,888 5,916 16.4% Adj. OIBDA margin14 35.7% 30.1% 5.5 p.p. 27.5% 26.5% 1.0 p.p. Operating income 1,540 999 54.1% 3,704 2,848 30.0% Adj. net profit attributable to Sistema14 1,842 1,003 83.7% 3,464 2,920 18.6%

Medsi's revenue in 4Q 2020 grew by 25.0% year-on-year to RUB 7.8 billion due to deferred demand for medical services following the lifting of COVID restrictions introduced during 2Q 2020, as well as resumption of routine medical care services, the repurposing of the Otradnoe hospital as an in-patient infectious diseases unit, and also increased demand for COVID-19 testing and development of home care and telemedicine. Revenue for FY 2020 grew by 12.2% year-on-year to RUB 25.0 billion, driven by significant growth in the average cheque as a result of provision of COVID-19 diagnosis and treatment services, as well as expansion of the out-patient network in Moscow and the acquisition of clinics in Izhevsk.

Adjusted OIBDA increased by a significant 47.9% year-on-year in 4Q 2020 to RUB 2.8 billion and by 16.4% year-on-year for FY 2020 to RUB 6.9 billion on the back of revenue growth and due to participation in LLC Project Michurinsky, a JV with Capital Group to construct the Nebo residential complex on Michurinsky Prospect. The project contributed RUB 1.6 billion to OIBDA in 2020 compared to RUB 1.1 billion in 2019. The net debt/ adjusted OIBDA LTM ratio remained at a comfortable level of 0.47x.

In 4Q 2020 the adjusted OIBDA margin grew by 5.5 p.p. year-on-year to 35.7%. For FY 2020 the adjusted OIBDA margin grew by 1.0 p.p. to 27.5%.

Adjusted net profit grew by 83.7% year-on-year to RUB 1.8 billion, driven by growth of adjusted OIBDA. For FY 2020 adjusted net profit grew by 18.6% year-on-year to RUB 3.5 billion.

Revenue from the Clinical Diagnostic Centre (CDC) at Belorusskaya in 4Q 2020 totalled RUB 827 million. OIBDA reached RUB 368 million, with an OIBDA margin of 44.4%.

Revenue from the CDC at Krasnaya Presnya in 4Q 2020 was RUB 858 million. OIBDA reached RUB 247 million, with an OIBDA margin of 28.8%.

