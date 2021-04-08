Solar Integrated Roof Corp.: Solar Integrated Roofing to Present at Planet MicroCap Showcase

CEO David Massey to Present Wednesday, April 21st, 2021

EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2021 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTCPINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, today announced that management will present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase taking place virtually April 20-22, 2021.

David Massey, Chief Executive Officer of Solar Integrated Roofing, is scheduled to host a virtual presentation and hold 1-on-1 meetings during the event as follows:

Planet MicroCap Showcase

Date: Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Time: 11:30 a.m. Eastern time

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40622

A live audio webcast and archive of the event presentation will be available using the webcast link above. For more information on the Planet MicroCap Showcase, to schedule a 1-on-1, or to register for the event, please visit www.planetmicrocapshowcase.com.

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (OTC:SIRC), is an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems platform company specializing in commercial and residential properties in the United States. The Company's broad array of solutions include sales and installation of solar energy systems, battery backup and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to roofing, HVAC and related electrical contracting work. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.solarintegratedroofing.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Senior Vice President

MZ North America

Main: 949-259-4987

SIRC@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

