TwentyFour Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, April 8
TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128)
(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)
Net Asset Value per Share
|FUND NAME
|ISIN
|NAV DATE
|TwentyFour Income Fund Limited
|112.91
|GG00B90J5Z95
|31st March 2021
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited announces the following unaudited, estimated net asset value per share as at 31stMarch 2021
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited
Michelle Wallace +353 1 542 2184
Date 1stApril 2021
