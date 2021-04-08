Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2021) - Ximen Mining (TSXV: XIM) (OTCQB: XXMMF) (FSE: 1XMA) continues to add to its inventory of mineral assets in southern British Columbia.bThe most recent acquisition is a 2.5% Net Smelter Royalty (NSR) on 51 claims covering 15,116 hectares on mineral properties in the Greenwood Mining Camp, referred to as the Sidley Gold - Dayton Copper Properties, owned by Grizzly Discoveries Inc. Also included with the NSR acquisition were five mineral claims covering 3,873 hectares.

The NSR and properties were acquired from a private corporation for consideration of 800,000 shares of Ximen Mining Corp.

Ximen now owns and operates approximately 19,000 hectares of mineral properties in the Greenwood Mining Camp in addition to the properties covered by the recently acquired NSR.

An airborne VTEM and magnetics geophysical survey has been recently completed over part of this area referred to as the Bud-Elk and Providence properties, which could result in new targets for drilling. The Providence property covers several mineral occurrences and historic mines including the Freemont mine, where 2020 sampling returned values of 435 grams per tonne silver and 4.4 grams per tonne gold, with 0.22% lead.

The company recently acquired control of the Kenville Gold mine near Nelson, British Columbia which comes with surface and underground rights, buildings and equipment. Since the acquisition of the Kenville Gold Mine, situated 8 kilometers west of the City of Nelson, British Columbia, Ximen has continued to expand its holdings in the area to approximately 19,000 hectares.

Ximen is currently submitting applications for exploration permits for the California and other areas surrounding the Kenville mine property. At the Kenville mine project, Ximen expects that permitting of new underground mine development will be finalized this spring.

In addition to the Kenville Gold Mine, Ximen Mining also owns 100% interests in 2 other key gold assets in southern BC, the Amelia Gold Mine and The Brett Epithermal Gold Project. Ximen also owns the Treasure Mountain Silver Project adjacent to the past producing Huldra Silver Mine. Currently, the Treasure Mountain Silver Project is under an option agreement, with the option partner making annual staged cash and stocks payments as well as funding the development of the project.

For more information, please visit the company's website, www.XimenMiningCorp.com, contact Christopher Anderson, President and CEO, at 604-488-3900. For Investor Relations, contact Sophy Cesar, at 604-488-3900 or by email at ir@XimenMiningCorp.com.

