Tupperware Brands expands ECO+ revolutionary sustainable material product line and announces new material partnership with Eastman

Introducing new products from Tupperware ECO+ including Lunch-It Containers and Sandwich Keepers, as well as announcing expansion of ECO+ in clear product portfolio with the introduction of Eastman Tritan Renew, featuring 50 percent certified recycled material

ORLANDO, Fla., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tupperware Brands Corporation has announced the expansion of its ECO+, the brand's revolutionary product portfolio made with sustainable material, with two new products, Lunch-It Containers and Sandwich Keepers as well the addition of a new material partner, Tritan Renew from Eastman. Tritan Renew will enable Tupperware to further expand ECO+ to select products that require a clear, glass-like design. This strategic partnership and new material will allow Tupperware to further expand its innovation efforts, introducing products that are functional and environmentally friendly while also on-trend for consumers.

Tupperware first introduced ECO+ in 2019 with a new material that used mixed plastic waste otherwise destined for incineration or landfill as a source. The use of this initial circular material has resulted in the avoidance of more than 100 tons of CO2 emissions from diverted waste that would otherwise be landfilled. Following the initial success, ECO+ has expanded to include a line of products made from a variety of sustainable, recycled, biobased and environmentally-conscious material. The current ECO+ product portfolio includes the ECO+ Straw Set, ECO+ To-Go Cups and now, the new ECO+ Lunch-It Containers and Sandwich Keepers.

"At Tupperware, we continuously invest in new research and design for innovative, functional and environmentally-responsible products that not only meet new consumer trends but build upon the love and trust we have established over our 75-year history. Our efforts to support the next generation of sustainable materials continues to reflect upon our purpose to nurture a better future every day by reducing waste at every step of the product lifecycle," said Bill Wright, Tupperware Brands executive vice president, Product Innovation. "I'm honored today to expand our ECO+ line with new product introductions and our new partnership with Eastman's Tritan Renew, which allows us to use recycled material in our more transparent designs. I know together, we'll work to reshape what is possible in regard to recycled material."

Tritan Renew is a revolutionary resin made with Eastman's polyester renewal technology that recycles at the molecular level, breaking down plastic waste to its fundamental building blocks to be used to create pristine new material. The material is highly durable, dishwasher safe and free of BPA, BPS and BPF. Tritan Renew uniquely offers Tupperware the ability to design clear or transparent products with 50 percent certified recycled content* without compromising on quality or clarity.

"Tupperware has been at the forefront of sustainability, even before sustainability was top of mind. The brand is synonymous with bringing durable, reusable plastics into the home to keep food fresh," said Scott Ballard, vice president and general manager of Specialty Plastics at Eastman. "At Eastman, we're pleased to make molecular recycling a reality and deliver products that reduce consumption, advance the circular economy, and create value from waste. Tupperware's choice of Tritan Renew shows what is possible today - not just years in the future."

This latest strategic partnership and expansion of ECO+ will further Tupperware Brand's No Time to Waste vision, which outlines the company's dedication to utilizing innovation and design to minimize food and single-use plastic waste. The new material development in the ECO+ line diverts waste from landfills while reducing plastic consumption through the production of reusable products.

*The recycled content is achieved by allocating the recycled waste plastic to Tritan Renew using a mass balance process certified by ISCC.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) is a leading global consumer products company that designs innovative, functional and environmentally responsible products that people love and trust. Founded in 1946, Tupperware's signature container created the modern food storage category that revolutionized the way the world stores, serves and prepares food. Today, this iconic brand has more than 8,500 functional design and utility patents for solution-oriented kitchen and home products. With a purpose to nurture a better future, Tupperware products are an alternative to single-use items. The Company distributes its products into nearly 80 countries primarily through independent representatives around the world. For more information, visit Tupperwarebrands.com or follow Tupperware on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,500 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2020 revenues of approximately $8.5 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, U.S.A. For more information, visit eastman.com.

