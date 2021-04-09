SES-IMAGOTAG: SES-imagotag: Increase in Free Float

BOE Smart Retail HK, the holding company controlled by BOE and the majority shareholder of SES-imagotag, has sold 1.3 million SES-imagotag SA ordinary shares on April 8, 2021. Following the sale, BOE Smart Retail HK now holds 60.2% of the total capital of SES-imagotag.

The transaction was carried out under an accelerated book building procedure with institutional investors at a price of €44 per share.

The sole purpose of the transaction was to increase the available liquidity in SES-imagotag shares and open up its capital to new investors. As a result, the SES-imagotag free float has gone up by 34%, from 24% to 32%.

BOE Smart Retail HK will remain the majority shareholder of SES-imagotag and BOE will remain a strategic, technological, industrial, and commercial partner of the Group.

BOE has reaffirmed today also its commitment to the Group and its intention to remain a long-term shareholder of SES-imagotag.

BOE Smart Retail HK has informed SES-imagotag that it does not intend to make any further disposals of SES-imagotag shares for a 90-day period following settlement, subject to certain customary exceptions.

About SES-imagotag and the VUSION Retail IoT platform

SES-imagotag is a fast-growing retail tech company, listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange, with revenues around €250 million. The company is the world leader in smart digital labels and IoT solutions for physical retail, serving over 300 large retailers around the world in Europe, Asia, and America.

SES-imagotag has developed the VUSION Retail IOT technology platform to help retailers transform their physical stores into high value digital assets, more automated, data-driven, and connected in real-time to suppliers and consumers. VUSION improves pricing agility, accuracy, and integrity; enables omni channel synchronization of prices, product information and marketing content; and increases the productivity of shelf replenishment and in-store picking for online orders. VUSION improves employee satisfaction by freeing up time from cumbersome low value-added tasks and allowing them to focus on customer service and merchandizing tasks. VUSION connects shelves to the cloud, providing real-time accurate information on product availability and location, allowing for reduced inventory, out-of-stock, and waste, as well as improved on-shelf availability and merchandizing compliance. VUSION empowers consumers with better product, nutritional and traceability information at the shelf and enables a frictionless in-store shopping experience with features such as product search, pathfinding and cashier-less scan & pay features.

