Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2021) - Great Atlantic Resources (TSXV: GR) (FSE: PH02) has announced its 2021 exploration program at its Keymet Base Metal/Precious Metal Property. The 100% owned, 3,400 hectare property, located approximately 20 kilometres northwest of Bathurst, in northeastern New Brunswick, Canada, has excellent access with paved roads, including a provincial highway, transecting the property.

Great Atlantic's focus since acquiring the property in 2011 has been the northwest region of the property where the company reported high grade gold, silver, copper and zinc, including a drill intercept of 9.04% zinc, 9.19% copper and 1,158 grams per tonne silver over a 3.00-meter core length.

Six polymetallic vein type occurrences with silver, zinc, lead and plus or minus copper and plus or minus gold are reported in the northwest region of the Keymet Property. A float sample from 2011 assayed 51 g/t gold. A gold-bearing zone discovered during 2017 diamond drilling near the Elmtree 12 vein system assayed 0.64 g/t gold over a 19.96-meter core length. Channel samples from a gold-bearing zone exposed in a 2012 trench averaged 1.09 g/t gold over 11.78 meters.

The Keymet Property hosts the historic Keymet Mine, located in the northwest region of the property. The Keymet Mine operated during the mid-1950s, producing copper, lead, zinc and silver before production was terminated in 1956 due to a fire at the site. Reported production at the Keymet Mine during 1954-1956 was 59,000 tonnes averaging 2.59% zinc, 2.44% lead, 0.25% copper and 33.94 g/t silver.

Two rock dump samples collected during 2011 at the historic Keymet Mine site returned:

33.9% lead, 22.9% zinc, 2.55% copper and 549 ppm silver.

1.23% lead, 1.48% zinc, 4.22% copper and 415 ppm silver.

Great Atlantic diamond drilling during 2015, 2017 and 2018 at the Elmtree 12 vein system within the northwest region intersected high grade silver, copper and zinc mineralization in veins within a north-south trending, sub-vertical system. More significant intercepts of 1,158 g/t silver, 9.04% zinc and 9.19% copper over 3 meters, and 16.68% zinc over 1.80 meters are shown in this table. Planned work in the northwest region of the property includes prospecting, rock/soil geochemical sampling, geophysical surveys, trenching and diamond drilling.

Great Atlantic is also planning exploration during 2021 in the southwest to central regions of the Keymet Property including prospecting and rock/soil geochemical sampling and geophysical surveys. A gold occurrence referred to as the Alcida East occurrence was reported in this region of the property, where reported historical highlights for this region include:

2.5 grams per tonne gold over 6.1 meters and 1.9 grams per tonne gold over 1.5 meters in a historical trench from the 1980s.

3.3 grams per tonne gold over 0.60 meters in a historical trench and 4.3 grams per tonne gold in a grab sample at the Alcida East occurrence.

Gold soil geochemical anomalies were reported during 2005, including reported high values for gold of 217 and 325 parts per billion.

The historic Nigadoo River Mine is located approximately 4 km south of the Keymet Property, where massive sulfide veins were mined during the 1960s and 1970s with copper, lead, zinc and silver being produced. Production during 1967-1971 is reported as 1.126 million tonnes at 2.2% lead, 2.1% zinc, 0.24% copper and 92.57 g/t silver.

Three gold deposits with reported mineral resources are located within adjacent mineral claims, approximately 2 kilometers southwest of the Keymet Property boundary. A NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Elmtree Gold Property, produced by Micon International in 2011 for CNRP Mining and Gorilla Resources, reported resources including:

For the West Gabbro Zone - Indicated Resources of 1,611,000 tonnes @ 1.91 g/t gold and Inferred Resources of 2,053,000 tonnes @ 1.67 g/t gold

For the South Gold Zone - Inferred Resources of 2,367,000 tonnes @ 0.74 g/t gold

and for the Discovery Zone - Inferred Resources of 741,000 tonnes @ 1.18 g/t gold

Great Atlantic has no interest in these deposits, and management cautions that mineralization at these adjacent mineral claims is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Keymet Property.

Great Atlantic, with a number of properties in the Atlantic provinces, is utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on critical elements which are prominent in Atlantic Canada, such as Antimony, Tungsten and Gold.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.GreatAtlanticResources.com, contact Christopher R. Anderson, President & CEO, at 604-488-3900 or email office@GreatAtlanticResources.com.

