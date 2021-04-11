A short week after Easter holidays brougth an unchanged ATX TR. Best Austrian stock was Zumtobel with 13,69 per cent up. News came from Amag, Valneva, S&T, Strabag, Frequentis, Vienna Insurance Group, CA Immo, S Immo, Uniqa, Immofinanz and Andritz. Also Round 1 from the 7th Stock Market Tournanment is finished.http://www.boerse-social.com/tournament . BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR down -0,27% to 6.282,05 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 14,92%. Up to now there were 42 days with a positive and 26 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 0,54% away, from the low 14,92%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2021 is Monday with 0,5%, the weakest is Friday with -0,28%. These are the best-performers this week: Zumtobel 13,69% in front of Rosenbauer 5,45% ...

