Amag: Amag, supplier of primary aluminum and premium cast and rolled aluminum products, and Audi Hungaria collaborate to close the loop on aluminium recycling. In the future, production waste generated at the Audi plant in Györ will be delivered to AMAG in Ranshofen in the form of sorted aluminium sheet scrap. Amag recycles it into new aluminium sheet leading to a closed material cycle. This conserves valuable resources and saves energy. "Recycling is one of Amag's core competencies. The closed-loop concept is an effective and sustainable recycling concept that goes beyond our corporate boundaries. Many years of experience, our know-how and the use of state-of-the-art recycling technology allow us to provide our customers with the best possible support in terms of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...