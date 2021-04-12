Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 12.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Was steckt dahinter? Strong Buy!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PU5J ISIN: IM00BJ0LRD77 Ticker-Symbol: 73R 
Stuttgart
12.04.21
08:11 Uhr
0,091 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AFRIAG GLOBAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AFRIAG GLOBAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
12.04.2021 | 17:28
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AfriAg Global Plc - Result of GM and AQSE Regulatory Approval for Apollon

AfriAg Global Plc - Result of GM and AQSE Regulatory Approval for Apollon

PR Newswire

London, April 12

AfriAg Global PLC

(To be renamed Apollon Formularies PLC)

("Company")

12 April 2021

RESULT OF GENERAL MEETING

AND

AQUIS REGULATORY APPROVAL TO ACQUIRE APOLLON

The Company is pleased to announce that at the General Meeting of the Company held today, all resolutions were duly passed. The Company is also pleased to announce that AQSE Regulatory approval to be admitted to the AQSE Growth Market has now been received to acquire the entire issued share capital of Apollon Formularies Limited, and it is expected that admission to trading will commence tomorrow, 13 April 2021 at 8 a.m. The Enlarged Share Capital of 748,376,677 Ordinary Shares will be admitted to trading, comprising 31,710,011 Existing Ordinary Shares, 666,666,666 Consideration Shares and 50,000,000 Placing Shares and Subscription Shares.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

- Ends -

For additional information please contact:

AfriAg Global PLC
Stene Jacobs stene@apollon.org.uk

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Corporate Adviser)
Tel: +44 207 220 9795
Guy Miller gm@peterhousecapital.com

Blytheweigh (Financial PR/IR-London)
Tel: +44 207 138 3204
Tim Blythe tim.blythe@blytheweigh.com
Megan Ray megan.ray@blytheweigh.com

AFRIAG GLOBAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.