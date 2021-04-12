AfriAg Global Plc - Result of GM and AQSE Regulatory Approval for Apollon

AfriAg Global PLC

(To be renamed Apollon Formularies PLC)

("Company")

12 April 2021

RESULT OF GENERAL MEETING

AND

AQUIS REGULATORY APPROVAL TO ACQUIRE APOLLON

The Company is pleased to announce that at the General Meeting of the Company held today, all resolutions were duly passed. The Company is also pleased to announce that AQSE Regulatory approval to be admitted to the AQSE Growth Market has now been received to acquire the entire issued share capital of Apollon Formularies Limited, and it is expected that admission to trading will commence tomorrow, 13 April 2021 at 8 a.m. The Enlarged Share Capital of 748,376,677 Ordinary Shares will be admitted to trading, comprising 31,710,011 Existing Ordinary Shares, 666,666,666 Consideration Shares and 50,000,000 Placing Shares and Subscription Shares.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

