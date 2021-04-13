Fixed Income: Listing of Overnight Repo Contracts in DKK 18/21

Fixed Income Derivatives Listing of Overnight Repo Contracts in DKK Nasdaq has decided to expand the current DKK Repo clearing service with the addition of Overnight Repos (Series Term "O/N"). Effective from April 30th 2021, Nasdaq will offer clearing of Overnight Repo contracts for all eligible securities currently available for Repo clearing in Danish Kronor (DKK); Danish Government bonds, Danish Mortgage bonds and Danish T-bills. The Overnight Repo contracts will be listed under a newly created market and application for registration of Overnight Repo contracts must be received by the Clearinghouse no later than 15:00 CET. For more information please see the attached document. Contract specifications The relevant contract specification will be published in chapter 3(ii) of the Exchange and Clearing Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets. Member Testing Overnight Repo contracts in DKK are available for testing in Genium INET External Test System 1 (EXT1) using the below instruments: Instrument Series Instrument Type Market Group ISIN DK0992410_BSB_ON DBREPON DKON REO DK0009924102 DK0950319_BSB_ON DBREPON DKON REO DK0009503195 DK0461326_BSB_CB_ON DBREPON DKON REO DK0004613262 Clearing of Overnight Repos will be available in the test system between 08:00 and 14:00 CET. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact: Fixed Income - for product related queries fixedincomesweden@nasdaq.com Dennis Modell, +45 33770352 Johan Bjerkesjö, +46 8 405 6276 Member Services - Production and Test login credentials (user id & passwords), Participant and User configuration, FIX Configuration ms.gi@nasdaq.com+46 8 405 6660 Best regards, Nasdaq European Fixed Income.