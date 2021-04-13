Leasinvest Real Estate Comm. VA: Leasinvest Real Estate SCA: Ordinary general meeting of 17 may 2021

The manager-legal person of the Company (the "Manager") invites the shareholders of Leasinvest Real Estate SCA/Comm VA (the "Company") to participate to the annual general meeting of the Company that shall be held at the office of the Manager at 2000 Antwerp, Schermersstraat 42, on Monday 17th May 2021 at 4.00 PM.

Due to the health measures taken by the government in order to combat and control the Covid-19 pandemic, the Company and its Manager will not be able to grant physical access to the annual general meeting to the shareholders.

Consequently, all shareholders will only be able to exercise their rights by voting by proxy.

In order to enable the shareholders to participate to the meeting in the best possible conditions, the general meeting will be broadcast live in video/audio format It is specified that the interaction with the bureau will consist of a Q&A session related to the items on the agenda. Shareholders will not be able to vote remotely during the general meeting.

Depending on the evolution of the Covid-19 situation, the Company and its Manager reserve the right to change the participation modalities of the general meeting on 17 May 2021 and will inform the shareholders thereof, by means of a press release and on its website www.leasinvest.be

For more information, contact



Leasinvest Real Estate



MICHEL VAN GEYTE

Chief Executive Officer

T: +32 3 238 98 77

E: michel.van.geyte@leasinvest.be (mailto:michel.van.geyte@leasinvest.be) On LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE SCA



Leasinvest Real Estate SCA is a Public BE-REIT (SIR/GVV) that invests in high quality and well-located retail buildings and offices in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Belgium and Austria.



On 31 December 2020, the total fair value of the directly held real estate portfolio of Leasinvest amounted to € 1.14 billion, spread across the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (56%), Belgium (28%) and Austria (16%).



Moreover, Leasinvest is one of the most important real estate investors in Luxembourg.



The public BE-REIT is listed on Euronext Brussels and has a market capitalization of

€ 438 million (value on 12 April 2021).

