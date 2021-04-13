Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2021) - Graph Blockchain Inc. (CSE: GBLC) (OTC: REGRF ) ("Graph" or the "Company) is pleased to announce that it has opened a Coinbase Pro Account, an institutional trading platform, with Coinbase Global, Inc. ("Coinbase").

Coinbase Pro is a trading platform for individual traders and crypto enthusiasts. It offers a secure and easy way to buy, sell, and trade digital assets online instantly across various trading pairs. With a Coinbase Pro account, you can track the market, view trading history, monitor open orders, manage multiple portfolios, and more. All digital assets are segregated and held in trust for the benefit of the client. Coinbase has dedicated institutional coverage with teams in London, Dublin, New York, Chicago, and San Francisco.

Paul Haber, CEO of Graph Blockchain Inc., commented, "This is a big development for Graph as we can now deploy capital with the very best solutions provider in the industry. Coinbase has been one of the most reliable and regulated exchanges in the market for many years and we are excited to begin working with their team of experts."

About Coinbase

Coinbase was started in 2012 with the radical idea that anyone, anywhere, should be able to send and receive Bitcoin easily and securely. Today, Coinbase is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States by trading volume and offers a trusted and easy-to-use platform for accessing the broader cryptoeconomy. Coinbase has approximately 56 million verified users, 7,000 institutions, and 115,000 ecosystem partners in over 100 countries that trust Coinbase to invest, spend, save, earn, and use crypto easily and securely.

Additional Information on the Company is available at www.coinbase.com

About Graph Blockchain Inc.

The Company is a blockchain development company that provides high performance blockchain solutions that include graphic data analysis and consulting services, implementation of data mining analysis through the use of graph databases and speed enhancements of blockchain control systems for businesses and government. This includes the Babbage Mining Corp. which will focus on altcoins, alternative cryptocurrencies to Bitcoin. Graph will be the first publicly tradeable altcoin Proof of Stake ("POS") miner, which will generate revenue while providing exposure to several top digital assets by market capitalization.

By mining altcoins through Proof of Stake, Babbage can provide to its investors exposure to the vast emerging market of cryptocurrencies with the significant technological disruption and potential gains that altcoins represent.

Additional Information on the Company is available at www.graphblockchain.com and www.babbagemining.com

For further information, please contact:

Jamie Hyland

Phone :604.442.2425

Email: jamie@graphblockchain.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions, and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties, and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Such statements may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events, or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

