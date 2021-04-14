DJ Update on Sky Mall

Arricano Real Estate Plc Update on Sky Mall 14-Apr-2021 / 10:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14 April 2021 Arricano Real Estate Plc (together with its subsidiaries "Arricano") New Details in the Sky Mall Raiding Case Further to the announcement dated 30 March 2021, Arricano announces that the Kyiv Appellate Court order that the ownership of Sky Mall be completely frozen pending the determination of the ongoing criminal proceedings in Ukraine relating to Sky Mall has been cancelled by the Kyiv Pecherskyi District Court. A further announcement will be issued when appropriate. Enquiries: Arricano Real Estate plc Tel: +357 25 582 535 Ganna Chubotina Nominated Adviser and Broker: WH Ireland Limited Chris Fielding Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666 Financial PR: Novella Communications Limited Tim Robertson/ Fergus Young Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1184691 14-Apr-2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 14, 2021 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)